Xavier Moore Arrested For Carjacking In Cleveland And Fleeing From Officers In Catoosa County

Thursday, February 16, 2017
Xavier Moore
Xavier Moore

Xavier Moore has been arrested on multiple charges.

On Feb. 5, a woman was robbed at gunpoint as she arrived home from work in Cleveland. A black male took her car keys, cell phone and drove away in her vehicle. After calling 911, Cleveland Police entered the car as a stolen vehicle.

On Feb. 6, the stolen vehicle was pursued by the Georgia State Patrol when it failed to stop for a traffic offense. The suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled the scene. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office also had contact with the suspect, but again, he fled on foot and was not apprehended. Evidence was examined by the Cleveland Police Department and a warrant was obtained for Xavier Moore in relation to the carjacking.

Information was received that Moore was in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Cleveland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals began searching for Moore.

On Wednesday, the Chattanooga Police Department, U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Police Department tracked Moore to a home in the East Lake area of Chattanooga. Moore was located inside and taken into custody without incident.


