Valentine’s Day Shoplifter Steals Razors And Headlight Assembly In Dalton

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Dalton Police are seeking the identity of a man who stole a package of razors on Valentine's Day.

The incident happened on Tuesday, between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. The suspect, a white male with dark shaggy hair and patchy facial hair, entered the store and can be seen on a store surveillance camera concealing a package of razor blades in his pants. Later, he is seen on a different camera in the automotive department taking another item from a shelf and concealing that item, believed by the store’s loss prevention staff to be a headlight assembly, in his pants as well. The suspect wore jeans and an aqua blue T-shirt.

When the suspect left the store, one of the loss prevention associates tried to get him to stop but the suspect shoved the loss prevention associate aside and fled on foot.



Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to please contact Officer Andrew Sell at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 206. Officer Sell can also be reached by email at asell@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

