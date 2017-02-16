Roland Price, 23, Arrested For Tuesday Shooting

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Roland Price, 23, was arrested on Thursday, for a shooting on Tuesday, at 800 W. 14th Street Court. Robert Blocker, 36, was the victim, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Organized Crime and Violent Crimes Bureau investigators as well as the Chattanooga Housing Authority Police and T.D.O.C.- Community Supervision, were involved in the arrest of Price.





Price is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.