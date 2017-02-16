 Thursday, February 16, 2017 42.4°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


County School Board Puts New Harrison Elementary At Top Of School Construction List; Is Ahead Of New CSLA, New East Hamilton Middle

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The County School Board on Thursday night put the 79-year-old Harrison Elementary School at the top of the list for replacement at a projected cost of $35 million. It would combine Harrison and Hillcrest elementaries and also take some of the Lakeside students.

Second on the list was a new Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts, also in an aging building in East Brainerd. That cost would be over $64 million for a K-12 school to serve 1,600 students - up from the present 462 at the magnet school.

Third was a new East Hamilton Middle School to cost $45,120,000.  It would be designed for 1,200 students. There are currently around 800 in the middle school that is attached to East Hamilton High on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

David Testerman, who heads the school board's facilities committee, said the County Commission "has been asking for a list and now we are giving them one."

He said it is similar to a list he carries around in his car dating to 2011.

The board also set priorities on school additions.

Topping the list was Snow Hill Elementary, costing $7 million.

Second was adding on to Spring Creek Elementary in East Ridge - also tabbed at $7 million.

A third priority would be spending $6 million to reopen the closed Howard Middle School that is attached to Howard High.

Lower on the list would be new gyms for Lookout Valley Middle High, Central High and Hixson High, costing $6 million each.

Totals compiled by the school staff for needed new buildings and additions was $182,360,000.

Justin Witt, who oversees county school buildings, listed several million more in building needs at specific schools.

The projections for the new schools include furnishing them and building athletic facilities. Mr. Witt said it would be "a turn key job." 

Board member Joe Wingate cited a burst of growth in the East Brainerd, Ooltewah, Apison area with 1,735 new homes and 2,541 new apartments projected in the next decade. He said, "To say it is an explosion of growth is an understatement."

"They're coming, and I don't know how we're going to take care of that," he said.

 Rhonda Thurman said building a new CSLA would not help much with overcrowding since it is not a zoned school and draws from throughout the county. She also said that many spots at magnet schools are reserved for the children of teachers, staff and others.

She said the board should be looking at utilizing schools with plenty of space, such as Tyner, which was converted to a middle school.She said, "Tyner is right in the middle of all the growth." She said it once was a heavily-attended school, but it dropped off with the switch to a magnet school. 

Ms. Thurman also said that much space in the schools is taken up by pre-K programs, which she said the school system is not mandated to serve. She said other areas are taken for child care for staff and teachers. She said that should be moved to churches.

But Kathy Lennon said she supported constructing a large new CSLA, which had a large contingent at the board meeting. She said it presented "a great opportunity."

Mr. Wingate agreed with Ms. Thurman, saying, "CSLA is a phenomenal place, but unless it has a zone there is no guarantee that it would relieve overcrowding."

On setting the priority list, board members ranked the projects that were on the list. Attorney Scott Bennett counted up the votes by giving three points to a number one pick, two points to a number two and a point to a number three pick.

The tally was 24 for Harrison, 19 for CSLA and 16 for East Hamilton.

On the additions, it was 44 for Snow Hill, 42 for Howard and 34 for Spring Creek. It was 30 for Lookout Valley gym, 23 for the Central gym and 16 for the Hixson gym.

 

 


February 16, 2017

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

February 16, 2017

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide

February 16, 2017

Chattanooga Firefighters Rescue Woman From Burning Home


A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that ... (click for more)

When Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around  4 p.m. on Thursday , they were told that a woman might still be inside. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic pulled out from Dowlen Road, crossing Dayton Boulevard, traveling east, after stopping for a flashing red traffic signal. The motorcycle was traveling south on Dayton Boulevard, with a flashing ... (click for more)

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that left two people dead.                                        At the request of 15 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

State Wrestling: Bradley Holds Slim Lead Over Cleveland

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)

Beavers Powers Bradley Past Scrappy Owls 43-33 In 5-3A Tourney

The Ooltewah Owls’ basketball is once again relevant, but Bradley Central is, well, still Bradley Central. Senior Ty Beavers, making his first District 5-3A tournament start, scored seven points in the last four minutes, including a pivotal steal and driving layup with 25 seconds remaining, powering the Bears to a hard-earned 43-33 victory over the Owls on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors