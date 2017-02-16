County School Board Unanimously Agrees To Transfer East Ridge High Athletic Facilities To City Of East Ridge

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The County School Board voted unanimously on Thursday night to transfer run-down athletic facilities at East Ridge High School to the city of East Ridge, which plans to spruce them up.

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller said the city, under Parks and Recreation Director Stump Martin, plans to immediately start a make-over of ball fields, tennis courts and track.

He said the city plans to put $40,000 of capital into the project and will also spend $58,000 a year to place an employee full-time at the complex.

Mr. Miller said the $40,000 will include re-doing the tennis courts and bring in loads of soil to level the ball fields.

The city also plans to apply for grants to help redevelop the facilities, which will serve as a city park as well as remain the home fields for East Ridge High sports teams.

Questioned by board member Tiffanie Robinson, Mr. Miller said he had not had any conversation with East Ridge officials about the city making a move to operate its own school system as some other local towns have done.

Mr. Martin said he would have board members over in a year for photos at the refurbished fields. "Pioneer Park will be beautiful," he said.

The East Ridge City Council voted earlier to approve the move.