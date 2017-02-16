 Thursday, February 16, 2017 42.4°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


County School Board Unanimously Agrees To Transfer East Ridge High Athletic Facilities To City Of East Ridge

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The County School Board voted unanimously on Thursday night to transfer run-down athletic facilities at East Ridge High School to the city of East Ridge, which plans to spruce them up.

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller said the city, under Parks and Recreation Director Stump Martin, plans to immediately start a make-over of ball fields, tennis courts and track.

He said the city plans to put $40,000 of capital into the project and will also spend $58,000 a year to place an employee full-time at the complex.

Mr. Miller said the $40,000 will include re-doing the tennis courts and bring in loads of soil to level the ball fields.

The city also plans to apply for grants to help redevelop the facilities, which will serve as a city park as well as remain the home fields for East Ridge High sports teams.

Questioned by board member Tiffanie Robinson, Mr. Miller said he had not had any conversation with East Ridge officials about the city making a move to operate its own school system as some other local towns have done. 

Mr. Martin said he would have board members over in a year for photos at the refurbished fields. "Pioneer Park will be beautiful," he said.

The East Ridge City Council voted earlier to approve the move.


February 16, 2017

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

February 16, 2017

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide

February 16, 2017

Chattanooga Firefighters Rescue Woman From Burning Home


A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that ... (click for more)

When Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around  4 p.m. on Thursday , they were told that a woman might still be inside. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic pulled out from Dowlen Road, crossing Dayton Boulevard, traveling east, after stopping for a flashing red traffic signal. The motorcycle was traveling south on Dayton Boulevard, with a flashing ... (click for more)

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that left two people dead.                                        At the request of 15 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

State Wrestling: Bradley Holds Slim Lead Over Cleveland

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)

Beavers Powers Bradley Past Scrappy Owls 43-33 In 5-3A Tourney

The Ooltewah Owls’ basketball is once again relevant, but Bradley Central is, well, still Bradley Central. Senior Ty Beavers, making his first District 5-3A tournament start, scored seven points in the last four minutes, including a pivotal steal and driving layup with 25 seconds remaining, powering the Bears to a hard-earned 43-33 victory over the Owls on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors