 Thursday, February 16, 2017 42.4°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


School Board Denies Sabbatical Request By I-Zone Schools Director

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The County School Board voted 7-2 on Thursday night to turn down a request by current I-Zone Director Sheryl Randolph for a one-year sabbatical while receiving half of her regular salary. 

Joe Wingate said he got two graduate degrees while working, and Chairman Steve Highlander said he got three.

Chairman Highlander said most degrees now can be obtained online without having to go on campus - except in the Ivy Leagues.

Human Resources Director Stacy Stewart said the grant for the I-Zone director position was running out.

She said under the proposal that Ms. Randolph would apply for a new position, but would not actually serve in the post. The school system would need to hire an interim employee who would be paid a full salary.

Board members said that would amount to "paying 150 percent" for the position.

Rhonda Thurman said it was apparently the first such request since around 1980 when Don Loftis was the superintendent.

Ms. Stewart said she had not gotten another one during her 11 years over personnel.

Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly said Ms. Randolph wanted to focus in her studies at the Trevecca Nazarene program on how to turn a failing school around. Joe Galloway said that should be helpful to the school system.

There is currently a push to help boost the I-Zone schools to avoid take-over by the state. 

Voting in favor of the proposal were Mr. Galloway and Karitsa Mosley Jones.

Opposed were Mr. Wingate, Chairman Highlander, Ms. Thurman, Tiffanie Robinson, Kathy Lennon, David Testerman and Joe Smith.


February 16, 2017

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

February 16, 2017

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide

February 16, 2017

Chattanooga Firefighters Rescue Woman From Burning Home


A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that ... (click for more)

When Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around  4 p.m. on Thursday , they were told that a woman might still be inside. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic pulled out from Dowlen Road, crossing Dayton Boulevard, traveling east, after stopping for a flashing red traffic signal. The motorcycle was traveling south on Dayton Boulevard, with a flashing ... (click for more)

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that left two people dead.                                        At the request of 15 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

State Wrestling: Bradley Holds Slim Lead Over Cleveland

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)

Beavers Powers Bradley Past Scrappy Owls 43-33 In 5-3A Tourney

The Ooltewah Owls’ basketball is once again relevant, but Bradley Central is, well, still Bradley Central. Senior Ty Beavers, making his first District 5-3A tournament start, scored seven points in the last four minutes, including a pivotal steal and driving layup with 25 seconds remaining, powering the Bears to a hard-earned 43-33 victory over the Owls on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors