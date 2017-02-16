Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.

The motorcycle struck the front left corner of the Honda. Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic pulled out from Dowlen Road, crossing Dayton Boulevard, traveling east, after stopping for a flashing red traffic signal. The motorcycle was traveling south on Dayton Boulevard, with a flashing yellow traffic signal.The motorcycle struck the front left corner of the Honda.

The motorcylist sustained critical head injuries and was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS.

The identities of the driver and rider will not be released at this time. Officers in the Traffic Division are investigating the incident and following all leads.