 Friday, February 17, 2017 40.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 
2409 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA 
2211 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY 
8220 HARRISON BAY RD SEC B HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
BURNETT, TRISTIAN TYLER 
3630 TIMBER HILL DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
CHASE, TONY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAIL TO COMPLY (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR
---
CLARK, MARK 
4800 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO 
1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DENNY, JOSEPH KELLY 
1107 SADDLE BROOKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EDWARDS, GEORGE MARTIN 
802 SWEET BRIAR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT 
6009 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
---
FIFER, STEVEN RICHARD 
13433 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL 
1811 E.28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
FOE, JESSE RYNE 
2734 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FORD, JOHN E 
343 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD 
4108 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN 
632 VALLEY VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GREENHILL, WALTER K 
1118 MC DONALD PLACE BALDWIN, 11510 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA 
4712 TARPIN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HARPER, BRADLEY 
TURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HESS, MATTHEW DAVID 
5008 TAFT HIGHWAY UNIT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL 
7809 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER 
2602 ACUFF STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
JOHNSON, TORIQ QUINN 
3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, HANNAH N 
5608 BRYAR ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL 
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LEAK, LEBRON 
4853 BONNY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM 
1220 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARBLE, GLYNIS EVETTE 
1307 PLACE STREET EAST RIGDE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
MARTIN, RONALD LEESHAWN 
159 TRACE LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSENGALE, SAMUEL HOWARD 
101 JOYCE AVENUE APT F2 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE 
1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL 
20 HIXSON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
MORRIS, JACTINE YEVLLE 
2030 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT-SIMPLE
---
OYER, ROBIN YVONNE 
16 GREGORY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PATTERSON, ELIZABETH JEAN 
660 JAY COURT CLINTON, 37769 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
POOLE, MONTY M 
2352 MARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL 
501 SHAWNEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE 
606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
SIMS, JAMES CALVIN 
1607 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SINGLETON, CHASE ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
STEWART, CHRISTINA MICHELLE 
5827 NW LOOP 419 SAN ANTONIO, 78238 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
THIBAUDEAU, REBEKAH LEIGH 
11229 HIXSON PIKE, LOT 63 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANPELT, SASHA NICHOLE 
56 COLE LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WELLINGTON, REGGIE TRAVON 
870 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
WILEMAN, TRACY MATTHEW 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILLIAMS, DERRICK MARQUIS 
3218 GLEESON DRIVE APT 37 EAST RIDGE, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
YEARWOOD, LLOYD E 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
YOUNG, TRESSIE ALICE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
BURNETT, TRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
CHASE, TONY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/25/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO COMPLY (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR
CLARK, MARK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
FIFER, STEVEN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

FOE, JESSE RYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORD, JOHN E
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREENHILL, WALTER K
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/11/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HESS, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
JONES, HANNAH N
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
LEAK, LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 03/02/1944
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

MARBLE, GLYNIS EVETTE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
MARTIN, RONALD LEESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
MORRIS, JACTINE YEVLLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT-SIMPLE
OYER, ROBIN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/09/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PATTERSON, ELIZABETH JEAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POOLE, MONTY M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • RAPE OF A CHILD
  • RAPE OF A CHILD
  • RAPE OF A CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

SIMS, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SINGLETON, CHASE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEWART, CHRISTINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY, GEORGIA)
THIBAUDEAU, REBEKAH LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANPELT, SASHA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLINGTON, REGGIE TRAVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
WILEMAN, TRACY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
YEARWOOD, LLOYD E
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
YOUNG, TRESSIE ALICE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


February 17, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 16, 2017

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

February 16, 2017

Arrest Made In Macon County Double Homicide


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE  2409 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Antioch man for his role in a shooting in Macon County over the weekend that ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE  2409 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD --- BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA  2211 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Accident On Dayton Boulevard

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident with a car on Dayton Boulevard on Thursday.   Chattanooga Police responded to the crash at 6000 Dayton Boulevard. A Honda Civic pulled out from Dowlen Road, crossing Dayton Boulevard, traveling east, after stopping for a flashing red traffic signal. The motorcycle was traveling south on Dayton Boulevard, with a flashing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CSLA Lays An Egg

Part of the mission statement for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) – according to its website – is to “participate respectfully and responsibly in a democratic learning community.” But after an outlandish appearance before the Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night, it is safe to say one of Chattanooga’s best schools is today its most least respected. I’m ... (click for more)

Sports

State Wrestling: Bradley Holds Slim Lead Over Cleveland

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)

Beavers Powers Bradley Past Scrappy Owls 43-33 In 5-3A Tourney

The Ooltewah Owls’ basketball is once again relevant, but Bradley Central is, well, still Bradley Central. Senior Ty Beavers, making his first District 5-3A tournament start, scored seven points in the last four minutes, including a pivotal steal and driving layup with 25 seconds remaining, powering the Bears to a hard-earned 43-33 victory over the Owls on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors