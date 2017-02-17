Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

2409 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA

2211 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY

8220 HARRISON BAY RD SEC B HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

---

BURNETT, TRISTIAN TYLER

3630 TIMBER HILL DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

---

CHASE, TONY ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAIL TO COMPLY (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR---CLARK, MARK4800 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDFAILURE TO APPEAR---DENNY, JOSEPH KELLY1107 SADDLE BROOKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATIONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EDWARDS, GEORGE MARTIN802 SWEET BRIAR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT6009 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)---FIFER, STEVEN RICHARD13433 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL1811 E.28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE---FOE, JESSE RYNE2734 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY---FORD, JOHN E343 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD4108 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN632 VALLEY VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GREENHILL, WALTER K1118 MC DONALD PLACE BALDWIN, 11510Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA4712 TARPIN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HARPER, BRADLEYTURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HESS, MATTHEW DAVID5008 TAFT HIGHWAY UNIT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HINTON, KEYON DENZEL7809 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER2602 ACUFF STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---JOHNSON, TORIQ QUINN3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---JONES, HANNAH N5608 BRYAR ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---KING, DEONTA LILTRELL277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LEAK, LEBRON4853 BONNY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO---LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM1220 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARBLE, GLYNIS EVETTE1307 PLACE STREET EAST RIGDE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---MARTIN, RONALD LEESHAWN159 TRACE LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASSENGALE, SAMUEL HOWARD101 JOYCE AVENUE APT F2 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENTSTALKING---MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL20 HIXSON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)---MORRIS, JACTINE YEVLLE2030 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT-SIMPLE---OYER, ROBIN YVONNE16 GREGORY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PATTERSON, ELIZABETH JEAN660 JAY COURT CLINTON, 37769Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEARFALSE REPORTSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---POOLE, MONTY M2352 MARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL501 SHAWNEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---SIMS, JAMES CALVIN1607 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SINGLETON, CHASE ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---STEWART, CHRISTINA MICHELLE5827 NW LOOP 419 SAN ANTONIO, 78238Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY, GEORGIA)---THIBAUDEAU, REBEKAH LEIGH11229 HIXSON PIKE, LOT 63 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANPELT, SASHA NICHOLE56 COLE LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WELLINGTON, REGGIE TRAVON870 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---WILEMAN, TRACY MATTHEWHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WILLIAMS, DERRICK MARQUIS3218 GLEESON DRIVE APT 37 EAST RIDGE, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---YEARWOOD, LLOYD EHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )---YOUNG, TRESSIE ALICE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) BURNETT, TRISTIAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE CHASE, TONY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/25/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAIL TO COMPLY (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR CLARK, MARK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FAILURE TO APPEAR FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) FIFER, STEVEN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

FOE, JESSE RYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY FORD, JOHN E

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GREENHILL, WALTER K

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 04/11/1951

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HESS, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/20/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500) JONES, HANNAH N

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LEAK, LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 03/02/1944

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

MARBLE, GLYNIS EVETTE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC MARTIN, RONALD LEESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA) MORRIS, JACTINE YEVLLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT-SIMPLE OYER, ROBIN YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/09/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PATTERSON, ELIZABETH JEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FALSE REPORTS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS POOLE, MONTY M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2017

Charge(s):

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY