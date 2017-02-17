Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
2409 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA
2211 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY
8220 HARRISON BAY RD SEC B HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
BURNETT, TRISTIAN TYLER
3630 TIMBER HILL DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
CHASE, TONY ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAIL TO COMPLY (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR
---
CLARK, MARK
4800 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO
1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DENNY, JOSEPH KELLY
1107 SADDLE BROOKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EDWARDS, GEORGE MARTIN
802 SWEET BRIAR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
6009 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
---
FIFER, STEVEN RICHARD
13433 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL
1811 E.28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
FOE, JESSE RYNE
2734 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FORD, JOHN E
343 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
4108 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
632 VALLEY VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GREENHILL, WALTER K
1118 MC DONALD PLACE BALDWIN, 11510
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
4712 TARPIN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HARPER, BRADLEY
TURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HESS, MATTHEW DAVID
5008 TAFT HIGHWAY UNIT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
7809 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
2602 ACUFF STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
JOHNSON, TORIQ QUINN
3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, HANNAH N
5608 BRYAR ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LEAK, LEBRON
4853 BONNY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARBLE, GLYNIS EVETTE
1307 PLACE STREET EAST RIGDE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
MARTIN, RONALD LEESHAWN
159 TRACE LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSENGALE, SAMUEL HOWARD
101 JOYCE AVENUE APT F2 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE
1907 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
20 HIXSON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
MORRIS, JACTINE YEVLLE
2030 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT-SIMPLE
---
OYER, ROBIN YVONNE
16 GREGORY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PATTERSON, ELIZABETH JEAN
660 JAY COURT CLINTON, 37769
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
POOLE, MONTY M
2352 MARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
501 SHAWNEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE
606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
SIMS, JAMES CALVIN
1607 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SINGLETON, CHASE ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
STEWART, CHRISTINA MICHELLE
5827 NW LOOP 419 SAN ANTONIO, 78238
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
THIBAUDEAU, REBEKAH LEIGH
11229 HIXSON PIKE, LOT 63 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANPELT, SASHA NICHOLE
56 COLE LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WELLINGTON, REGGIE TRAVON
870 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
WILEMAN, TRACY MATTHEW
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILLIAMS, DERRICK MARQUIS
3218 GLEESON DRIVE APT 37 EAST RIDGE, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
YEARWOOD, LLOYD E
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
YOUNG, TRESSIE ALICE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
