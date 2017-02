Friday, February 17, 2017

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance with locating Tommy Whaley, an Alzheimer's patient, who went missing at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He is believed to be driving a 2006 Saturn Vue with a Veteran tag displayed, TAG #: V0767. Additionally, Mr. Whaley, age 69, was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, blue jeans, and a veteran ball cap.



Anybody with information should contact the Bradley County Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.