Chattanooga Man With Lengthy Criminal Record Arrested For Breaking Into Cars

Friday, February 17, 2017
Troy Bodenhamer
Troy Bodenhamer

A Chattanooga man with a lengthy criminal record has been taken into custody on charges of breaking into three different cars in September 2015.

The latest charges against Troy Bodenhamer, 41, of 7530 Noah Reid Road, are three counts of burglary of an auto, three counts of vandalism, theft over $500, two counts of theft under $500, domestic assault, two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bodenhamer has five pages of charges in his file, including traffic, assault, drugs, theft and burglary.

Police responded to a report of a car burglary on Brainerd Road on Sept. 22, 2015. A woman said someone broke a window out of her vehicle and stole a multi-colored Vera Bradley bag.

Another vehicle in a neighboring lot had also been broken into. Video surveillance showed a white male in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo break into both cars around 1 p.m.

A credit card that was stolen was used at Arby's in East Ridge 45 minutes later. The clerk said the same man (a white male in a stolen SUV) used two stolen credit cards that day.

Police learned that the Laredo belonged to Larry Moore. He said he had loaned it to Bodenhamer and he had not returned it at the time promised.

The Arby's clerk picked Bodenhamer out of a photo lineup.

 

 


