Chattanooga Man With Previous Rape Charge Facing 3 Counts Of Child Rape

Friday, February 17, 2017

A Chattanooga man with a previous rape charge is facing three new counts of child rape as well as aggravated sexual battery.

Robbie Jermaine Reed, 40, was taken into custody after he was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

The indictment says the rape was of a child older than three and younger than 13.

Reed, of 606 Sylvan Dr., was charged with two counts of rape in 2012. He was convicted of sexual battery and aggravated criminal trespass.

He received a two-year prison sentence that was suspended on his good behavior.

Reed was charged in 2015 for violating the Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted and got another two-year suspended sentence.