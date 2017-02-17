 Friday, February 17, 2017 63.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 10-16

Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 10-16.

Chattanooga Man With Previous Rape Charge Facing 3 Counts Of Child Rape


A Chattanooga man with a previous rape charge is facing three new counts of child rape as well as aggravated sexual battery. Robbie Jermaine Reed, 40, was taken into custody after he was indicted ... (click for more)


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : PLANNING a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance ... (click for more)

In Defense Of The CSLA Delegation - And Response

Since coming to CSLA as principal 8 years ago, I’ve been attending School Board meetings, meetings with County Commissioners and advocating for our school and our new building. Parents, teachers, and past administrators have a history of doing this for over a decade before me. This is nothing new to CSLA. Since being placed “on the list” in 1999, our parents have learned, as CSLA ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CSLA Lays An Egg

Part of the mission statement for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) – according to its website – is to “participate respectfully and responsibly in a democratic learning community.” But after an outlandish appearance before the Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night, it is safe to say one of Chattanooga’s best schools is today its most least respected. I’m ... (click for more)

State Wrestling: Bradley Holds Slim Lead Over Cleveland

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)

Beavers Powers Bradley Past Scrappy Owls 43-33 In 5-3A Tourney

The Ooltewah Owls’ basketball is once again relevant, but Bradley Central is, well, still Bradley Central. Senior Ty Beavers, making his first District 5-3A tournament start, scored seven points in the last four minutes, including a pivotal steal and driving layup with 25 seconds remaining, powering the Bears to a hard-earned 43-33 victory over the Owls on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy ... (click for more)


