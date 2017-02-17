Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 10-16

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)
The Ooltewah Owls’ basketball is once again relevant, but Bradley Central is, well, still Bradley Central. Senior Ty Beavers, making his first District 5-3A tournament start, scored seven points in the last four minutes, including a pivotal steal and driving layup with 25 seconds remaining, powering the Bears to a hard-earned 43-33 victory over the Owls on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy ... (click for more)