 Friday, February 17, 2017 51.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


THP Trooper Makes Traffic Stop And Stops Human Smugglers

Friday, February 17, 2017

On Feb. 8, Trooper Jeremy Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Interdiction Plus Team (IPT) stopped a white Toyota Sienna on I-40 eastbound in Hickman County for a traffic violation.

Upon speaking to the driver, Trooper Miller asked for a driver's license, and the driver stated he did not have. The driver identified himself as Bernado Mateo-Lucas. Trooper Miller continued to question the driver asking how many people were in the van. The driver stated there were four additional people in the vehicle.

Trooper Miller observed six people, counting the driver, with an additional person lying under a blanket in the floor behind the driver’s seat. As the interview continued, Trooper Miller noticed more movement in the back cargo area. He counted six additional people lying on the floor for a total of 13 people in the vehicle. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection Blue Lighting Operations Center (BLOC) was contacted and given the driver’s name and information. 

Trooper Miller was later informed by BLOC that Mateo-Lucas had a history of several human smuggling incidents and that his passport was fraudulent. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to the scene and took 13 people into custody (nine adults and four juveniles). All 13 people where undocumented aliens traveling from Texarkana, TX to Nashville. They were from Mexico and various Central American countries.

The driver is an admitted illegal alien smuggler with several records in BLOC’s systems.    

Agents with the Nashville HSI Office responded to the scene. HSI arrested Mateo-Lucas who was referred for federal prosecution in Nashville. Mateo-Lucas is an undocumented alien from Guatemala and was federally charged with alien smuggling. The four children were placed in the care of the government. This is an ongoing investigation.


February 17, 2017

Woods Fire Burns Near Highway 2A, McFarland Road

February 17, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 10-16

February 17, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


A woods fire started around 2:30 p.m. near McFarland Avenue and Highway 2A. Authorities said the flames were spreading along the railroad tracks on McFarland Avenue and threatening nearby ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 10-16. (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Woods Fire Burns Near Highway 2A, McFarland Road

A woods fire started around 2:30 p.m. near McFarland Avenue and Highway 2A. Authorities said the flames were spreading along the railroad tracks on McFarland Avenue and threatening nearby homes. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for many miles. (click for more)

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 10-16

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 10-16. (click for more)

Opinion

In Defense Of The CSLA Delegation - And Response (3)

Since coming to CSLA as principal 8 years ago, I’ve been attending School Board meetings, meetings with County Commissioners and advocating for our school and our new building. Parents, teachers, and past administrators have a history of doing this for over a decade before me. This is nothing new to CSLA. Since being placed “on the list” in 1999, our parents have learned, as CSLA ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CSLA Lays An Egg

Part of the mission statement for the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) – according to its website – is to “participate respectfully and responsibly in a democratic learning community.” But after an outlandish appearance before the Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night, it is safe to say one of Chattanooga’s best schools is today its most least respected. I’m ... (click for more)

Sports

State Wrestling: Bradley Holds Slim Lead Over Cleveland

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s still a long way to go and a lot of important points yet to be scored, but the defending Class AAA state champion Bradley Bears are leading the traditional state tournament after the first day. And to nobody's surprise, the Cleveland Blue Raiders are nipping at their heals. Bradley won 12 of 13 matches in the opening round and later advanced 10 of ... (click for more)

Walker Valley Blows Past McMinn County 66-30 In 5-3A Tourney

(Story will be updated) The start of basketball’s postseason is like a wake-up call for Walker Valley’s Mustangs. Walker Valley played like world beaters Friday night, routing McMinn County 66-30 and earned a spot in Saturday’s semifinals against top-seeded Cleveland in the District 5-3A tournament at Soddy-Daisy High School. Fourth-seeded McMinn County used a 23-point ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors