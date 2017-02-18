Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE

501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE

1728 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

7540 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELTRAN, CAMERON LEA

1723 BROOKSIDE DRIVE GERMANTOWN, 38138

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

---

BRENNAN, HILLARY C

1316 THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

---

BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON

1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

COLVIN, BRIAN

738 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

---

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

6947 TIFFANY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

CONIBEAR, SCOTT TIMOTHY

7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 7 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

---

COOPER, AMBER LASHA

305 DOGWOOD PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON

3905 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CUDD, KRISTY

27 REDD ROAD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME

---

DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

2518 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

---

DAVIS, MARTHA LOUISE

3801 13TH AVENUE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)

---

DAVIS, SAMUEL ROBERT

91COUNTY ROAD 785 IDER, 35981

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

DUNCAN, AALEEDA

2618 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FREEMAN, LAWANDA

2002 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

GABEHART, BRADLEY ALAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GORDON, PORTIA NICOLE

2905 E 38TH ST EAST LAKE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GRAVES, MYCHALE DESHAUN

5033 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GRAY, RICHARD JAMES

421 SEWANEE STREET HARRIMAN, 377482740

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GREEN, DAMON LAMONT

1804 WILCOX BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARE, JESSIE RALPH

177 COUNTY RD 71 RICEVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HOLLIS, COY ALLEN

2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF SCH IV

---

HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE

5398 HENSON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HOOD, KAYLA MARIE

500 W MLK CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH

917 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

3734 SEMINAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON

1710 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOBE, KOREY MICHAEL

92 BROOK DALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY

2325 BROOKWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD

1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LITTLE, LISA DIANE

4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

MARADIAGA, HAROLD RAMIREZ

150 HOMEPLACE COURT CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE

696 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON

701 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MILLER, AMBER STAR

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1606 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD

358 TANAGER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

ASSAULT

---

OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL

3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXTENSION CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARRISH, FRED LEE

5906 PINE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

PATMON, ALISA PASCHAN

5525 OLD HIXSON APT B214 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE

9620 CHIRCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PEARSON, JERRY RAY

5426 SCHOOL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

PECK, ROBERT GEORGE

3822 MONT VIEW DRIVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO

1707 LIERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

PEREZ-SANTIZO, ABEDNEGO

41 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

RAFAEL-BAUTISTA, ANIBAL

3912 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

RUIZ, JOSE LUIS

315 MARKET STREET CLARKSVILLE, 370424374

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SAMPLES, ZACHARY KEITH

9205 TAMARA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE

5207 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

SAWYER, REKELA CHARESSE

4210 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE

120 WOLF STREET APT 12 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)

---

SEIMER, ANDREA LYNN

6653 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL

3601 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, ERIK MICHAEL

20 MASON DR.

