Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE
501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE
1728 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
7540 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELTRAN, CAMERON LEA
1723 BROOKSIDE DRIVE GERMANTOWN, 38138
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
BRENNAN, HILLARY C
1316 THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
COLVIN, BRIAN
738 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
6947 TIFFANY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CONIBEAR, SCOTT TIMOTHY
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 7 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
COOPER, AMBER LASHA
305 DOGWOOD PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON
3905 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CUDD, KRISTY
27 REDD ROAD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
---
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE
2518 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
DAVIS, MARTHA LOUISE
3801 13TH AVENUE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
---
DAVIS, SAMUEL ROBERT
91COUNTY ROAD 785 IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
2618 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FREEMAN, LAWANDA
2002 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GABEHART, BRADLEY ALAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GORDON, PORTIA NICOLE
2905 E 38TH ST EAST LAKE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GRAVES, MYCHALE DESHAUN
5033 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRAY, RICHARD JAMES
421 SEWANEE STREET HARRIMAN, 377482740
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
1804 WILCOX BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARE, JESSIE RALPH
177 COUNTY RD 71 RICEVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF SCH IV
---
HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
5398 HENSON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOOD, KAYLA MARIE
500 W MLK CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH
917 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
3734 SEMINAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON
1710 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOBE, KOREY MICHAEL
92 BROOK DALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY
2325 BROOKWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LITTLE, LISA DIANE
4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MARADIAGA, HAROLD RAMIREZ
150 HOMEPLACE COURT CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
696 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON
701 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLER, AMBER STAR
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1606 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
358 TANAGER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
---
OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXTENSION CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARRISH, FRED LEE
5906 PINE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
PATMON, ALISA PASCHAN
5525 OLD HIXSON APT B214 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
9620 CHIRCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, JERRY RAY
5426 SCHOOL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PECK, ROBERT GEORGE
3822 MONT VIEW DRIVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO
1707 LIERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PEREZ-SANTIZO, ABEDNEGO
41 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RAFAEL-BAUTISTA, ANIBAL
3912 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RUIZ, JOSE LUIS
315 MARKET STREET CLARKSVILLE, 370424374
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAMPLES, ZACHARY KEITH
9205 TAMARA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
5207 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SAWYER, REKELA CHARESSE
4210 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE
120 WOLF STREET APT 12 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
---
SEIMER, ANDREA LYNN
6653 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL
3601 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ERIK MICHAEL
20 MASON DR.
#209 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEPHENS, BECKY
5505 HWY 27 RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
SUGGS, JOHN ALAN
222 S. CENTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT UNDER $500
---
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
101 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TONEY, LORI LYNN
336 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
TRAN, KEVIN TIN
3239 QUINCY LN CLARKSVILLE, 37043
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
TRILLET, ANTHONY DAMON
912 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WELLS, SHARKEE RAHMAN
11978 HENDICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, JAMES ERIC
560 HIGHLAND AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WINTON, AMY ELIZABETH
6210 HIDDEN HILL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWON
615 SHANNON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELTRAN, CAMERON LEA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/16/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
|
|BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CARTWRIGHT, VALERIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COLVIN, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
|
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|COOPER, AMBER LASHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUDD, KRISTY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
|
|DAVIS, MARTHA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|DAVIS, SAMUEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA
|
|FREEMAN, LAWANDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GORDON, PORTIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVES, MYCHALE DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/30/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARE, JESSIE RALPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOBE, KOREY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KREMENETSKY, DMETRY SERGYEVICH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (XANAX)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LITTLE, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MARADIAGA, HAROLD RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MILLER, AMBER STAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARRISH, FRED LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|PATMON, ALISA PASCHAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEARDON, DAVID BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|RUIZ, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAMPLES, ZACHARY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, REKELA CHARESSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
|
|SEIMER, ANDREA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEPHENS, BECKY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TRAN, KEVIN TIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|WELLS, SHARKEE RAHMAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILSON, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|WINTON, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|