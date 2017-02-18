Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, February 18, 2017 47.3°F   rain   Light Rain

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE 
501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE 
1728 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
7540 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELTRAN, CAMERON LEA 
1723 BROOKSIDE DRIVE GERMANTOWN, 38138 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
BRENNAN, HILLARY C 
1316 THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON 
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON 
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
COLVIN, BRIAN 
738 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
6947 TIFFANY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CONIBEAR, SCOTT TIMOTHY 
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 7 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
COOPER, AMBER LASHA 
305 DOGWOOD PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON 
3905 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CUDD, KRISTY 
27 REDD ROAD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
---
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE 
2518 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
DAVIS, MARTHA LOUISE 
3801 13TH AVENUE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
---
DAVIS, SAMUEL ROBERT 
91COUNTY ROAD 785 IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
DUNCAN, AALEEDA 
2618 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FREEMAN, LAWANDA 
2002 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GABEHART, BRADLEY ALAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GORDON, PORTIA NICOLE 
2905 E 38TH ST EAST LAKE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GRAVES, MYCHALE DESHAUN 
5033 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRAY, RICHARD JAMES 
421 SEWANEE STREET HARRIMAN, 377482740 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT 
1804 WILCOX BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARE, JESSIE RALPH 
177 COUNTY RD 71 RICEVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN 
2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF SCH IV
---
HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE 
5398 HENSON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOOD, KAYLA MARIE 
500 W MLK CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH 
917 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT 
3734 SEMINAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON 
1710 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOBE, KOREY MICHAEL 
92 BROOK DALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY 
2325 BROOKWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD 
1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LITTLE, LISA DIANE 
4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MARADIAGA, HAROLD RAMIREZ 
150 HOMEPLACE COURT CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
4313 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE 
696 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON 
701 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLER, AMBER STAR 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1606 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD 
358 TANAGER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
---
OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXTENSION CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARRISH, FRED LEE 
5906 PINE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
PATMON, ALISA PASCHAN 
5525 OLD HIXSON APT B214 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE 
9620 CHIRCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, JERRY RAY 
5426 SCHOOL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PECK, ROBERT GEORGE 
3822 MONT VIEW DRIVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO 
1707 LIERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PEREZ-SANTIZO, ABEDNEGO 
41 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RAFAEL-BAUTISTA, ANIBAL 
3912 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RUIZ, JOSE LUIS 
315 MARKET STREET CLARKSVILLE, 370424374 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAMPLES, ZACHARY KEITH 
9205 TAMARA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE 
5207 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SAWYER, REKELA CHARESSE 
4210 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE 
120 WOLF STREET APT 12 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
---
SEIMER, ANDREA LYNN 
6653 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL 
3601 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ERIK MICHAEL 
20 MASON DR.

#209 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEPHENS, BECKY 
5505 HWY 27 RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
SUGGS, JOHN ALAN 
222 S. CENTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT UNDER $500
---
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL 
101 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TONEY, LORI LYNN 
336 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
TRAN, KEVIN TIN 
3239 QUINCY LN CLARKSVILLE, 37043 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
TRILLET, ANTHONY DAMON 
912 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WELLS, SHARKEE RAHMAN 
11978 HENDICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, JAMES ERIC 
560 HIGHLAND AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WINTON, AMY ELIZABETH 
6210 HIDDEN HILL RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWON 
615 SHANNON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

Here are the mug shots:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELTRAN, CAMERON LEA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/16/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARTWRIGHT, VALERIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLVIN, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
COOPER, AMBER LASHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

CUDD, KRISTY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
DAVIS, MARTHA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
DAVIS, SAMUEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA
FREEMAN, LAWANDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GORDON, PORTIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAVES, MYCHALE DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/30/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARE, JESSIE RALPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOOD, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOBE, KOREY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KREMENETSKY, DMETRY SERGYEVICH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (XANAX)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LITTLE, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

MARADIAGA, HAROLD RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, AMBER STAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT
PARRISH, FRED LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
PATMON, ALISA PASCHAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEARDON, DAVID BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

PEREZ-PEREZ, CRECENCIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROUSE, THOMAS HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RUIZ, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAMPLES, ZACHARY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAWYER, REKELA CHARESSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
SEIMER, ANDREA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENS, BECKY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)


TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TRAN, KEVIN TIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
WELLS, SHARKEE RAHMAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
WINTON, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODS, TRAMMELL DEWON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)


