Firefighters Carry Another Woman From A Burning Home

Saturday, February 18, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner
Chattanooga firefighters rushed to a house fire at 1003 N. Hickory St. early Saturday morning and carried a woman to safety.
 
Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 7 a.m. They spotted heavy smoke around the small, one-story house.
 
Captain Wadie Suttles with Engine 4 said a man met them in the front yard, shouting that a woman was still inside. 

As additional fire companies arrived on the scene, the firefighters made their way in through the front door and began their search for victims.
Moments later, the firefighters reported on their radios from inside the house that they found an unconscious woman on the floor in a bathroom.
 
They quickly carried her out of the house, checked her condition and immediately began to administer CPR. The 78-year-old woman was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger Hospital. An update on her condition was not available.

While the woman was being pulled from the burning house, other firefighters worked to put the fire out. Captain Suttles said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and was beginning to spread into the attic before firefighters got the blaze under control. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Thursday ,Chattanooga firefighters carried a woman out of a burning home on Highland Avenue. She was transported to a local hospital, but did not appear to have any fire-related injuries.
- Photo2 by Bruce Garner

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Boyd Says Lid Needed On "Out Of Control Spending" At Visitors Bureau; Doak Defends Agency

THP Trooper Makes Traffic Stop And Stops Human Smugglers


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE  501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

County Commission Finance Committee Chairman Tim Boyd said the commission needs to act "to rein in out-of-control spending at the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau." He said Visitors Bureau officials ... (click for more)

On Feb. 8, Trooper Jeremy Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Interdiction Plus Team (IPT) stopped a white Toyota Sienna on I-40 eastbound in Hickman County for a traffic violation. ... (click for more)


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE  501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE  1728 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

County Commission Finance Committee Chairman Tim Boyd said the commission needs to act "to rein in out-of-control spending at the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau." He said Visitors Bureau officials have no oversight and have "carte blanche" to spend an ever-increasing amount of county collections from the hotel/motel tax. Commissioner Boyd said the county should be using some ... (click for more)

In Defense Of The CSLA Delegation - And Response (3)

Since coming to CSLA as principal 8 years ago, I’ve been attending School Board meetings, meetings with County Commissioners and advocating for our school and our new building. Parents, teachers, and past administrators have a history of doing this for over a decade before me. This is nothing new to CSLA. Since being placed “on the list” in 1999, our parents have learned, as CSLA ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never Write When Angry

There are two truisms that I have wrestled with since I was insulted and affronted by an angry group of parents and supporters on Thursday night at the monthly meeting of the Hamilton County School Board. I was incensed by the behavior of those representing the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and, yes, I thought it was the most foolish display of arrogance I can remember ... (click for more)

Bradley Has AAA State Wrestling All But Locked Up

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There are still three medal rounds to be wrestled on Saturday, but the AAA division of the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament is all but over after the defending champion Bradley Bears won five of seven in the championship semis and totaled 204 points for the day. The Cleveland Blue Raiders are a distant second with 133 while Tennessee High is a close third with ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Leading McCallie In D-II State Wrestling

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s just something about the traditional state wrestling tournament that brings out the best in the guys from Father Ryan. The Purple Irish have won the last three team titles and they appear to be well on their way to a four-peat after advancing eight into Saturday’s championship finals.  With 13 of 14 individuals having earned a medal, Father Ryan ... (click for more)


