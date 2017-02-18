Firefighters Carry Another Woman From A Burning Home

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters rushed to a house fire at 1003 N. Hickory St. early Saturday morning and carried a woman to safety.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 7 a.m. They spotted heavy smoke around the small, one-story house.

Captain Wadie Suttles with Engine 4 said a man met them in the front yard, shouting that a woman was still inside.





As additional fire companies arrived on the scene, the firefighters made their way in through the front door and began their search for victims. Moments later, the firefighters reported on their radios from inside the house that they found an unconscious woman on the floor in a bathroom.

They quickly carried her out of the house, checked her condition and immediately began to administer CPR. The 78-year-old woman was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger Hospital. An update on her condition was not available.





While the woman was being pulled from the burning house, other firefighters worked to put the fire out. Captain Suttles said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and was beginning to spread into the attic before firefighters got the blaze under control. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





On Thursday ,Chattanooga firefighters carried a woman out of a burning home on Highland Avenue. She was transported to a local hospital, but did not appear to have any fire-related injuries.