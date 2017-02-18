 Saturday, February 18, 2017 51.6°F   overcast   Overcast

Man Found With 2,218 Grams Of Crystal Meth At East Ridge Motel; 2nd Man Has 44.5 Grams Of Meth

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Authorities arrested two men outside an East Ridge motel with one having 2,218 grams of meth in a backpack and the other 44.5 grams of meth.

Samuel Swafford was the man with the backpack and William Hayden Masengale had the other large amount of meth.

Swafford and Lacy Norris are charged with being felons in possession of over 50 grams of meth.

On Jan. 12, law enforcement used a confidential source to arrange a purchase of six ounces of meth from Masengale at the Motel 6 on Camp Jordan Parkway.

Swafford and Masengale got out of a BMW and approached room 108. Law enforcement then approached the pair.

Swafford, clutching the backpack, tried to run away, but he fell and was taken into custody.

Officers found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun near where Swafford had dropped a cell phone during the chase.

Masengale said he had gone to Swafford's house to get the six ounces of meth for the deal, and Swafford gave him one ounce for brokering the exchange.

Masengale said during the past week he had gotten half-ounce quantities of meth from Swafford on three occasions.

Swafford told agents that he had been getting multi-kilo quantities of meth from dealers in the Atlanta area.

He said on Jan. 11 he and Lacy Norris obtained five kilograms of meth from Ms. Norris's source of supply. He said he kept four kilograms and gave one to Ms. Norris.

Swafford said he and Ms. Norris had their own meth customers.

He said the Taurus 9mm belonged to Ms. Norris.

He said she was either at the Holiday Inn Express at Ringgold or the Extended Stay America on Airpark Drive in Chattanooga.

Swafford said she was driving a gray BMW with a bandana in the windshield.

Law enforcement officers located Ms. Norris's BMW at the Extended Stay America. She was staying in room 230.

Officers saw Kathryn Davis and Ryan Frost leave room 230. Ms. Davis pulled an ounce of meth from her bra after Frost said she had some on her. She said she obtained the meth from room 230, and Ms. Norris and another individual were in the room.

No one would come to the door at room 230, but Ms. Norris and Jesse McDaniel were later located in the room. There was a gun on one of the beds and drug paraphernalia was in plain view.

Ms. Norris said meth could be found in a hand-held vacuum cleaner, and it contained 158.6 grams of meth. Another 57.2 grams of meth was found in the room.

There were two firearms in the room, including a loaded .22 caliber Ruger which Ms. Norris said was hers.

Ms. Norris said on various occasions she had obtained large amounts of meth from Atlanta sources. 

 

 

 

 


February 18, 2017

Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

February 18, 2017

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of McMinnville Man On Homicide Charge

February 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning.    Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek ... (click for more)

A joint investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the McMinnville Police Department and the 31 st  Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE  501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning.    Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road. Upon police arrival, the victim, Garrison Fogtman, 24,  advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint. When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took ... (click for more)

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of McMinnville Man On Homicide Charge

A joint investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the McMinnville Police Department and the 31 st  Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville man charged with a homicide that occurred earlier this month. At the request of 31 st  Judicial District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, ... (click for more)

Opinion

CVB Strengthens Hamilton County - And Response (5)

Rather than Tim Boyd lashing out at the great work that the CVB does he should reflect on the Return on Investment that Bob Doak and his team give the County.   The hotel/motel tax is paid by tourists, not locals, so there is no extra tax burden to the citizens of Hamilton County. The County portion, as Commissioner Boyd notes, funds the CVB so the more ad dollars that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never Write When Angry

There are two truisms that I have wrestled with since I was insulted and affronted by an angry group of parents and supporters on Thursday night at the monthly meeting of the Hamilton County School Board. I was incensed by the behavior of those representing the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and, yes, I thought it was the most foolish display of arrogance I can remember ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Has AAA State Wrestling All But Locked Up

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There are still three medal rounds to be wrestled on Saturday, but the AAA division of the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament is all but over after the defending champion Bradley Bears won five of seven in the championship semis and totaled 204 points for the day. The Cleveland Blue Raiders are a distant second with 133 while Tennessee High is a close third with ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Leading McCallie In D-II State Wrestling

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s just something about the traditional state wrestling tournament that brings out the best in the guys from Father Ryan. The Purple Irish have won the last three team titles and they appear to be well on their way to a four-peat after advancing eight into Saturday’s championship finals.  With 13 of 14 individuals having earned a medal, Father Ryan ... (click for more)


