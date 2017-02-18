 Saturday, February 18, 2017 51.6°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

Saturday, February 18, 2017
Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning. 
 
Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road. Upon police arrival, the victim, Garrison Fogtman, 24, advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint.
When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took a phone and jacket from the Mr. Fogtman's home.
 
After a short investigation, police were able to determine the whereabouts of Jablonski. He was located by police, and he was wearing the victim's jacket and in possession of the victim's phone. He was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a handgun.
 
Jablonski was arrested for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

February 18, 2017

Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

February 18, 2017

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of McMinnville Man On Homicide Charge

February 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning.    Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek ... (click for more)

A joint investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the McMinnville Police Department and the 31 st  Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LEXIE SHANE  501 FRANCES STREET ATHENS, 37303  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning.    Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road. Upon police arrival, the victim, Garrison Fogtman, 24,  advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint. When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took ... (click for more)

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of McMinnville Man On Homicide Charge

A joint investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the McMinnville Police Department and the 31 st  Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville man charged with a homicide that occurred earlier this month. At the request of 31 st  Judicial District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, ... (click for more)

Opinion

CVB Strengthens Hamilton County - And Response (5)

Rather than Tim Boyd lashing out at the great work that the CVB does he should reflect on the Return on Investment that Bob Doak and his team give the County.   The hotel/motel tax is paid by tourists, not locals, so there is no extra tax burden to the citizens of Hamilton County. The County portion, as Commissioner Boyd notes, funds the CVB so the more ad dollars that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never Write When Angry

There are two truisms that I have wrestled with since I was insulted and affronted by an angry group of parents and supporters on Thursday night at the monthly meeting of the Hamilton County School Board. I was incensed by the behavior of those representing the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and, yes, I thought it was the most foolish display of arrogance I can remember ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Has AAA State Wrestling All But Locked Up

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There are still three medal rounds to be wrestled on Saturday, but the AAA division of the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament is all but over after the defending champion Bradley Bears won five of seven in the championship semis and totaled 204 points for the day. The Cleveland Blue Raiders are a distant second with 133 while Tennessee High is a close third with ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Leading McCallie In D-II State Wrestling

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – There’s just something about the traditional state wrestling tournament that brings out the best in the guys from Father Ryan. The Purple Irish have won the last three team titles and they appear to be well on their way to a four-peat after advancing eight into Saturday’s championship finals.  With 13 of 14 individuals having earned a medal, Father Ryan ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors