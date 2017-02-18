Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning.

Garrison Fogtman, 24, advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint. When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took a phone and jacket from the Mr. Fogtman's home. Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road. Upon police arrival, the victim,

After a short investigation, police were able to determine the whereabouts of Jablonski. He was located by police, and he was wearing the victim's jacket and in possession of the victim's phone. He was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a handgun.

Jablonski was arrested for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.