Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BAKER, MYA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BORAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
|
|BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROUILLARD, GRANT KIRKWOOD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE
|
|CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COX, REGINALD V
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|CUMMINGS, GERALD NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CHARLES GUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMANAL IMPERSONATION
|
|FREELAND, JACOB ARIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HALL, GARY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HALL, WEBSTER WINSTEAD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/26/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAMMONDS, MARKEISHA BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARVLEY, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JENKINS, KIANA J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|JONES, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LANHAM, CHRISTI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|LAYMON, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LOVE, MICHAEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCELYEA, JOHNATHAN CHAD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|MOON, COREY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|REYNOSO-NOLASCO, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERSON, JADIESHA ARLONS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SMITH, JOSHUA A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRANG, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, THOMAS ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|