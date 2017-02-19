 Sunday, February 19, 2017 49.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 
5245 OLD HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 
1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BAKER, MYA LORENE 
1805 CITICO AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
BECK, ALLEN FRANKLIN 
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BORAN, KASEY 
1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE 
1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROUILLARD, GRANT KIRKWOOD 
6135 SASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE
---
CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW 
6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTWRIGHT, VALERIE 
3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COX, REGINALD V 
2605 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN 
P.O BOX 613 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
CUMMINGS, GERALD NMN 
4215 BELL VIEW AVE. CHATT., 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAVIS, CHARLES GUSTUS 
1312 E 36TH AT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMANAL IMPERSONATION
---
FREELAND, JACOB ARIN 
905 SISKIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HALL, GARY EUGENE 
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HALL, WEBSTER WINSTEAD 
2164 HOUSTON PASS GERMANTOWN, 38139 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMMONDS, MARKEISHA BRIANNA 
734 W 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVLEY, JONATHAN 
2727 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN 
2509 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, SHAWN REED 
342 SWEETLAND AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JENKINS, KIANA J 
765 CHERISHED VIEW DR.#141 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN 
1101 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN 
213 FRAWLEY ROAD P.O. BOX 90094 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN 
HOMELESS FLINTSTONE, 30542 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITE
---
JONES, JEREMY LYNN 
210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KREMENETSKY, DMETRY SERGYEVICH 
4296 MCDONALD ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (XANAX)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LANHAM, CHRISTI LEIGH 
1727 ASHMORE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
LAYMON, AMBER 
2209 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 374150000 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
LOVE, MICHAEL AUSTIN 
6916 NORTHSHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCELYEA, JOHNATHAN CHAD 
7422 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL 
3306 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
MOON, COREY EUGENE 
2407 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN 
4325 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PEARDON, DAVID BENJAMIN 
4914 SANDY TRAILS DRIVE ASPEN, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL 
7907 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOSO-NOLASCO, VICTOR 
4201 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERSON, JADIESHA ARLONS 
552 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN 
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PASSING IN NO PASSING ZONE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH FELONY CONVICTION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
---
SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY 
849 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SMITH, JOSHUA A 
271 SKILES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SPEARNOCK, MICHAEL COLBY 
309 BARONSWOOD DRIVE NOLENSVILLE, 371358412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN 
5983 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRANG, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TUCKER, THOMAS ELLIS 
1633 REBEL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT 
4908 ST. ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1700 JACKSON STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, BRIAN JOHN 
2909 WILLIAMSBURGS PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

