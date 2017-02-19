Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

5245 OLD HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BAKER, MYA LORENE

1805 CITICO AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT---BECK, ALLEN FRANKLIN727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---BORAN, KASEY1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROUILLARD, GRANT KIRKWOOD6135 SASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE---CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CARTWRIGHT, VALERIE3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COX, REGINALD V2605 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---CROFTS, STACEY LYNNP.O BOX 613 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---CUMMINGS, GERALD NMN4215 BELL VIEW AVE. CHATT., 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DAVIS, CHARLES GUSTUS1312 E 36TH AT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMANAL IMPERSONATION---FREELAND, JACOB ARIN905 SISKIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HALL, GARY EUGENE309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---HALL, WEBSTER WINSTEAD2164 HOUSTON PASS GERMANTOWN, 38139Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAMMONDS, MARKEISHA BRIANNA734 W 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARVLEY, JONATHAN2727 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN2509 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JACKSON, SHAWN REED342 SWEETLAND AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JENKINS, KIANA J765 CHERISHED VIEW DR.#141 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN1101 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN213 FRAWLEY ROAD P.O. BOX 90094 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JONES, BRETT AUSTINHOMELESS FLINTSTONE, 30542Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITE---JONES, JEREMY LYNN210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---KREMENETSKY, DMETRY SERGYEVICH4296 MCDONALD ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (XANAX)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LANHAM, CHRISTI LEIGH1727 ASHMORE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---LAYMON, AMBER2209 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 374150000Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500---LOVE, MICHAEL AUSTIN6916 NORTHSHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCELYEA, JOHNATHAN CHAD7422 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL3306 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---MOON, COREY EUGENE2407 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN4325 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEARDON, DAVID BENJAMIN4914 SANDY TRAILS DRIVE ASPEN, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAIL TO YIELDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL7907 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---REMSON, KENNETH PHIL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT---REYNOSO-NOLASCO, VICTOR4201 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROBERSON, JADIESHA ARLONS552 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPASSING IN NO PASSING ZONEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH FELONY CONVICTIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)---SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY849 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SMITH, JOSHUA A271 SKILES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SPEARNOCK, MICHAEL COLBY309 BARONSWOOD DRIVE NOLENSVILLE, 371358412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE DRINKING---STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN5983 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRANG, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TUCKER, THOMAS ELLIS1633 REBEL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT4908 ST. ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1700 JACKSON STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, BRIAN JOHN2909 WILLIAMSBURGS PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank

Here are the mug shots:

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BAKER, MYA LORENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT BORAN, KASEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROUILLARD, GRANT KIRKWOOD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COX, REGINALD V

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CROFTS, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE CUMMINGS, GERALD NMN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, CHARLES GUSTUS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMANAL IMPERSONATION





FREELAND, JACOB ARIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HALL, GARY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HALL, WEBSTER WINSTEAD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/26/1995

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMMONDS, MARKEISHA BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARVLEY, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/10/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JENKINS, KIANA J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION JOHNSON, CASEY SEAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JONES, JEREMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LANHAM, CHRISTI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE LAYMON, AMBER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 LOVE, MICHAEL AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCELYEA, JOHNATHAN CHAD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE MOON, COREY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/02/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT REMSON, KENNETH PHIL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT