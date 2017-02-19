 Sunday, February 19, 2017 64.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Man, Child Killed In Crash On Highway 136 In Walker County; 2nd Child Seriously Injured

Sunday, February 19, 2017

 A man and an unrestrained five-year-old child were killed when a vehicle went out of control on Highway 136 in Walker County on Saturday. A 10-year-old in the car was seriously injured.

The driver was thrown from the van and was dead at the scene.

The four-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and also died at the wreck site at Ponder Creek Road.

The Georgia State Patrol saids the van was going west on Highway 136 when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The five-year-old child who was not wearing a seat belt and was not in a booster seat.

The older child was wearing a seat belt.

The driver was the fiance of the mother of the two children.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER  5245 OLD HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE --- ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE  1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning

Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning.    Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road. Upon police arrival, the victim, Garrison Fogtman, 24,  advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint. When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Speaking The Truth About CSLA

One parent called me a “Liar” during Thursday’s Facilities meeting. Others from CSLA have been a bit more creative saying that I spread “misinformation”, “falsehoods” and “spread inaccurate statements”. Then there were more descriptive terms- “arrogant”, “uninformed”, “unprofessional”- if these CSLA parents don’t stop, they are going to hurt my feelings. In this letter, I will attempt ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Ain’t Gonna Work

In the last seven days, there have been seven different people who have been shot in separate incidents in Chattanooga. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a total $223,656 in street cameras and accessories to take pictures of our gangstas when the cops already know them by first names. Late last month it was announced the Chattanooga Police Department would double our gang violence ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Runs Away With Another AAA State Crown

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Bradley’s Ben Smith may be one of the most excitable wrestling coaches on earth, especially when his Bears are in the middle of a tough tournament. Such was the case here at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center this weekend as the Bears successfully defending their traditional title at the TSSAA State Meet as they finished the three-day event ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Wins Fourth Straight D-II Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Father Ryan wrestling team can now honestly boast “four-peat” when anyone asked about the most recent Division II state wrestling tournament. The Purple Irish won the state duals two weeks ago and they added another traditional title here at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center Saturday night. Saturday’s victory is the 21 st overall for ... (click for more)


