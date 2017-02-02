 Thursday, February 2, 2017 43.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE 
1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID 
38 WINDTRACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SURRENDER OF LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS 
6431 WASHINGTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BLACK, WENDI CHERIE 
2047 HIGHWAY 322 EAST SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
THEFT UNDER $500
---
BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE 
4302 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN 
2900 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CARRILLO, ALFREDO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CLAY, KAWANA DESHUN 
8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COMMON, JUSTIN 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE 
3456 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COPELAND, JOHN DAVID 
216 CATOOSA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
---
CREEK, ASHLEY NICOLE 
505 FOREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT (PHONE CALLS)
THEFT OVER $1000
---
DAVIS, SHACARA D 
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DIETZ, ERIC TOMAS 
2309 SE EDGEMON STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DOSS, DANIEL 
1604 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN 
4258 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR 
1654 JEANAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374062734 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN 
927 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
---
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL 
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
FROST, BRIAN TIMOTHY 
7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FROST, CHARLENE ROBERTA 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 916 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE 
100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUNTER, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER 
8743 DAISY DALLS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERN
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE 
1609 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE 
149 BROWN WOOD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE 
4127 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY 
8701 PATRICIA CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOWE, JOSHUA NATHANIEL 
631 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTIN, NICHOLAS L 
901 STATE LINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO 
414 SHANNON DR HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
SPEEDING
---
MCGILL, APRIL DAWN 
6614 SUNSTONE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
NEELY, TAYLOR LANE 
4601 MALINTA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NUNLEY, RONALD RAY 
381 CALIFORNIA LANE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PHILLIPS, TIFFANY MICHELLE 
7571 MAGNOLIA LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
POTEAT, RAYMOND LEONARD 
8206 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL 
938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROACH, WESLEY ADAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES 
2920 REYNARD TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS 
4516 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND 
7103 BARLEYFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SCHILOWSKY, ZACHARY PAUL 
1723 MADISON ST GREAT BEND, 67530 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCOGGINS, TAYLOR ERICA 
26 MARTZ DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SLATTON, MATTHEW BLAKE 
10408 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SLOBODYANYUK, VALENTINA 
941 MT VERNON RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
SMITH, ALLEN 
702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SMITH, CHESTER LEE 
6597 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE 
7884 OLD ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS 
6919 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE
---
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN 
5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8321 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VARNELL, KIANA NICOLE 
433 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
WEST, ZACHARY ASHLEY 
407 MEADOW LARK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN 
560 INMAN ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000

