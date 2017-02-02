Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE

1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID

38 WINDTRACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SURRENDER OF LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS

6431 WASHINGTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BLACK, WENDI CHERIE

2047 HIGHWAY 322 EAST SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY

THEFT UNDER $500

---

BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE

4302 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN

2900 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CARRILLO, ALFREDO

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CLAY, KAWANA DESHUN

8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

COMMON, JUSTIN

1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

3456 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COPELAND, JOHN DAVID

216 CATOOSA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

---

CREEK, ASHLEY NICOLE

505 FOREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT (PHONE CALLS)

THEFT OVER $1000

---

DAVIS, SHACARA D

2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DIETZ, ERIC TOMAS

2309 SE EDGEMON STREET CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DOSS, DANIEL

1604 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN

4258 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR

1654 JEANAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374062734

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN

927 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)

---

FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL

2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

FROST, BRIAN TIMOTHY

7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

FROST, CHARLENE ROBERTA

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 916 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE

100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HUNTER, KENNETH DEWAYNE

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER

8743 DAISY DALLS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERN

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE

1609 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE

149 BROWN WOOD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE

4127 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY

8701 PATRICIA CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOWE, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

631 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MARTIN, NICHOLAS L

901 STATE LINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO

414 SHANNON DR HIXSON, 373430000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

SPEEDING

---

MCGILL, APRIL DAWN

6614 SUNSTONE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

---

NEELY, TAYLOR LANE

4601 MALINTA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

NUNLEY, RONALD RAY

381 CALIFORNIA LANE SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

PHILLIPS, TIFFANY MICHELLE

7571 MAGNOLIA LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

POTEAT, RAYMOND LEONARD

8206 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL

938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROACH, WESLEY ADAM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES

2920 REYNARD TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS

4516 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND

7103 BARLEYFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SCHILOWSKY, ZACHARY PAUL

1723 MADISON ST GREAT BEND, 67530

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SCOGGINS, TAYLOR ERICA

26 MARTZ DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30755

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SLATTON, MATTHEW BLAKE

10408 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

SLOBODYANYUK, VALENTINA

941 MT VERNON RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

SMITH, ALLEN

702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

SMITH, CHESTER LEE

6597 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE7884 OLD ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS6919 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METHDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROINTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE---THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID8321 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VARNELL, KIANA NICOLE433 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WEBB, ERIC LEBROUNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---WEST, ZACHARY ASHLEY407 MEADOW LARK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN560 INMAN ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BLACK, WENDI CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT UNDER $500 BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CLAY, KAWANA DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COMMON, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CREEK, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT (PHONE CALLS)

THEFT OVER $1000 DAVIS, SHACARA D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DIETZ, ERIC TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/18/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOSS, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE) FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE FROST, BRIAN TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING FROST, CHARLENE ROBERTA

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/07/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/31/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUNTER, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERN

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MARTIN, NICHOLAS L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

SPEEDING MCGILL, APRIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) NEELY, TAYLOR LANE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHILLIPS, TIFFANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POTEAT, RAYMOND LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROACH, WESLEY ADAM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING SCOGGINS, TAYLOR ERICA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/21/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLATTON, MATTHEW BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED SMITH, ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT SMITH, CHESTER LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT