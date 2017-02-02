Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARNETT, JOSEPHINE
1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID
38 WINDTRACE DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SURRENDER OF LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS
6431 WASHINGTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BLACK, WENDI CHERIE
2047 HIGHWAY 322 EAST SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
THEFT UNDER $500
---
BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE
4302 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN
2900 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CARRILLO, ALFREDO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CLAY, KAWANA DESHUN
8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COMMON, JUSTIN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE
3456 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COPELAND, JOHN DAVID
216 CATOOSA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
---
CREEK, ASHLEY NICOLE
505 FOREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT (PHONE CALLS)
THEFT OVER $1000
---
DAVIS, SHACARA D
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DIETZ, ERIC TOMAS
2309 SE EDGEMON STREET CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DOSS, DANIEL
1604 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN
4258 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR
1654 JEANAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374062734
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FAULKNER, BRIAN JORDAN
927 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
---
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
FROST, BRIAN TIMOTHY
7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FROST, CHARLENE ROBERTA
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 916 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE
100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUNTER, KENNETH DEWAYNE
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER
8743 DAISY DALLS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERN
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE
1609 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE
149 BROWN WOOD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE
4127 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY
8701 PATRICIA CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOWE, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
631 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTIN, NICHOLAS L
901 STATE LINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO
414 SHANNON DR HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
SPEEDING
---
MCGILL, APRIL DAWN
6614 SUNSTONE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
NEELY, TAYLOR LANE
4601 MALINTA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NUNLEY, RONALD RAY
381 CALIFORNIA LANE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PHILLIPS, TIFFANY MICHELLE
7571 MAGNOLIA LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
POTEAT, RAYMOND LEONARD
8206 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROACH, WESLEY ADAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES
2920 REYNARD TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROLLINS, ZACHARY THOMAS
4516 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND
7103 BARLEYFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SCHILOWSKY, ZACHARY PAUL
1723 MADISON ST GREAT BEND, 67530
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCOGGINS, TAYLOR ERICA
26 MARTZ DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30755
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SLATTON, MATTHEW BLAKE
10408 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SLOBODYANYUK, VALENTINA
941 MT VERNON RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
SMITH, ALLEN
702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SMITH, CHESTER LEE
6597 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
7884 OLD ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS
6919 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE
---
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
8321 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VARNELL, KIANA NICOLE
433 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
WEST, ZACHARY ASHLEY
407 MEADOW LARK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN
560 INMAN ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000
