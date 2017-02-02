Hamilton Place Mall Tightening Up On Youth Policies Starting This Weekend

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Hamilton Place Mall officials said they will begin tightening up on policies involving youths at the mall this weekend.

Mall officials said, "In January, Hamilton Place officials announced changes to a long-standing youth policy at Hamilton Place. On Friday, the Youth Escort Policy (YEP) will be enforced from 4 p.m. until close on Friday and Saturday evenings. Additionally, mall officials will be able to implement the policy at any other day or time at their discretion when deemed necessary by management, security or local officials.

"The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 21 after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, or any other time the policy is in effect. The policy is in effect for all parts of the mall with the exception of the department stores and stores with exterior entrances.

"The Youth Escort Policy has been effect at Hamilton Place since 2001 and is intended to curtail the number of unsupervised youth hanging out at Hamilton Place and related disturbances. The extension of this policy is based on feedback from local government, business leaders, and community members."