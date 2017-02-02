 Thursday, February 2, 2017 43.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Jan. 20-26

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Jan. 20-26:

01-20-2017

Clara Renea Sharp, 38, of 4 Clara Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing material to license plate to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, seatbelt violation and windshield violation.

Conner Ashton Slaton, 18, of 1529 Glass Mill, Chickamauga arrested on charges of brake light requirement, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to change address within 60 days.

01-21-2017

Samantha Sabrina Bedwell, 37, of 51 Windish Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of probation violation.

Michael Shay Lewis, 43, of 207 Alamar Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing a license plate to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, seat belt violation and outstanding warrant.

01-23-2017

Steven Daniel Elrod, 35, of 2507 East Hillview Drive, Dalton arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Caleb Alexander Johnston, 22, of 354 Stonecrest Circle, Ringgold arrested for driving while license suspended.

01-24-2017

Mateo Bahena Zamora, 29, of 1144 Ridgeway Drive, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, tag light required and window tint violation.

01-25-2017

Zachary Lewis Durham, 31, of 35 Round Tree Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for drinking and disorderly.

01-26-2017

Daniel Massey Gross, 38, of 917 Hullana Street, Rossville arrested on charges of simple battery and theft by shoplifting.

Natasha Rashida Elliott, 34, of 4157 Willard Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving while license revoked.

Britney Nicole Youngblood, 27, of 41 Elizabeth Street, Rossville arrested on charges of financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.

Dusty James Hayes, 27, of 41 Elizabeth Street, Rossville arrested on charges of financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.

Robert Ishmael Torres, 32, of 316 North Seminole Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of identity fraud.

Natoshua Diane Lewallyn, 33, of 266 East Huntington Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, following too closely and no proof of insurance.

Heather Ann Couch, 37, of 49 Rawlings Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Anthony Dale Wilson, 47, of 49 Rawlings Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly and an outstanding warrant.

01-27-2017

Joseph Earl Moss, 38, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and simple battery.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding………1

Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights…………1

Failure to change name and/or address……….1

Required position & methods or turning at intersections………..1

Driving while license suspended or revoked.……….3

Window tint violation……….1

Seat belt violations……….2

Following too closely………..1

Proof of insurance required……….2

Brake lights and turn signals required……….1

Windshields and windshield wipers required…………1

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1

Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………..2

Suspended registration……….2


February 2, 2017

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

February 2, 2017

Alexander Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

February 2, 2017

Senator David Perdue Discusses Efforts To Strengthen Refugee Screening Process


Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor. The legislation repeals the Obama administration’s rule that requires the Social ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement on Thursday, after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: “It was a pleasure meeting today with Judge Gorsuch. ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday, spoke on the Senate floor about the actions President Donald J. Trump has taken to strengthen the refugee screening process.   He said,  ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor. The legislation repeals the Obama administration’s rule that requires the Social Security Administration to share information with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for individuals who received Disability Insurance benefits or Supplemental Security ... (click for more)

Alexander Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement on Thursday, after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: “It was a pleasure meeting today with Judge Gorsuch. He is an impressive individual with outstanding academic credentials and an excellent judicial record. I especially like the fact that he would decide cases based on the law rather than on his ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protecting Our Nation's Greatest Treasures - And Response (8)

I recently read your article "Smoky Mountains National Park Record Visitation Proves it is 'One of  America's Greatest Treasures'" published on Jan. 13. I was very happy to see that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited National Park, and especially happy to see that it broke its own record for visitation in 2016. I am concerned with our new administration's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘God, Please Help Me!’

My greatest horror is what are we going to do when what happened last summer in Warren County, Ohio, takes place in Hamilton County, Tn.? A lawsuit was filed in a Cincinnati court last weekend that a female inmate, who had voluntarily turned herself in on a four-year-old warrant, was repeatedly raped, denied medicine as her epilepsy escalated, and only after eight days was taken ... (click for more)

Sports

Christopher Powers Tyner Past Central 63-53 In 6-2A

With Kevin Cameron not starting and only playing sparingly due to back spasms, Tyner’s Jerrion Christopher tied Central into spastic knots with a 22-point outburst in the first half and the hard-charging Rams went on to beat the Pounders 63-53 in District 6-2A high school basketball action Tuesday night. The Rams (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 5 in Tennessee by coachT.com, had one ... (click for more)

State Duals Wrestling Begins Friday In Franklin

The most fun part of the high school wrestling season is finally here. All the dual meets are over and those personal battles to maintain a certain weight are almost over as well. And we won’t even mention those long and grueling practices that make weekends like this so worthwhile.  We’re down to the final three weekends and this first one will feature the annual State ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors