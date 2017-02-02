Thursday, February 2, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Jan. 20-26:



01-20-2017

Clara Renea Sharp, 38, of 4 Clara Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing material to license plate to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, seatbelt violation and windshield violation.

Conner Ashton Slaton, 18, of 1529 Glass Mill, Chickamauga arrested on charges of brake light requirement, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to change address within 60 days.



01-21-2017



Samantha Sabrina Bedwell, 37, of 51 Windish Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of probation violation.

Michael Shay Lewis, 43, of 207 Alamar Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing a license plate to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, seat belt violation and outstanding warrant.



01-23-2017



Steven Daniel Elrod, 35, of 2507 East Hillview Drive, Dalton arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Caleb Alexander Johnston, 22, of 354 Stonecrest Circle, Ringgold arrested for driving while license suspended.



01-24-2017



Mateo Bahena Zamora, 29, of 1144 Ridgeway Drive, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, tag light required and window tint violation.

01-25-2017



Zachary Lewis Durham, 31, of 35 Round Tree Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for drinking and disorderly.

01-26-2017



Daniel Massey Gross, 38, of 917 Hullana Street, Rossville arrested on charges of simple battery and theft by shoplifting.

Natasha Rashida Elliott, 34, of 4157 Willard Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving while license revoked.



Britney Nicole Youngblood, 27, of 41 Elizabeth Street, Rossville arrested on charges of financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.



Dusty James Hayes, 27, of 41 Elizabeth Street, Rossville arrested on charges of financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.



Robert Ishmael Torres, 32, of 316 North Seminole Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of identity fraud.



Natoshua Diane Lewallyn, 33, of 266 East Huntington Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, following too closely and no proof of insurance.



Heather Ann Couch, 37, of 49 Rawlings Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Anthony Dale Wilson, 47, of 49 Rawlings Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly and an outstanding warrant.



01-27-2017



Joseph Earl Moss, 38, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and simple battery.

Citation Statistics :

Speeding………1

Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights…………1

Failure to change name and/or address……….1

Required position & methods or turning at intersections………..1

Driving while license suspended or revoked.……….3

Window tint violation……….1

Seat belt violations……….2

Following too closely………..1

Proof of insurance required……….2

Brake lights and turn signals required……….1

Windshields and windshield wipers required…………1

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1

Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………..2

Suspended registration……….2