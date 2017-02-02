Ferret Stolen From Pet Store In Dalton, But Is Later Found

Thursday, February 2, 2017

The theft of ferret from a Dalton pet store was recorded by store surveillance, and investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. The ferret was later found and returned to the store.

The incident happened on Jan. 27, at the Petland store at 1349 West Walnut Ave. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a group of six people, two males and four females, entered the store and spent several minutes walking around together. The group left the store and then came back inside a few minutes later before finally leaving together. Then at approximately 9:40 p.m., one of the males and two females came back to the store. The females went to the area near the puppy cages while the male suspect went to the ferret cage. The male suspect spent several minutes with his hands in the cage, apparently concealing a baby ferret valued at $230 in his shirt sleeve. He then walked out of the store quickly. A police incident report notes that the suspect “quickly walked out of the store while contorting his arm at odd angles and moving it around as if he were concealing something within his long sleeves.” After the suspect left, the two females quickly left the store together immediately afterwards.

The suspect in the case was identified thanks to the help of multiple tips called in. The suspect is not yet in custody

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the five people he was traveling with is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.