Michael D. Hyter, 24, Killed, And 2 Others Injured In Early Morning Car Accident

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Michael D. Hyter, 24, was killed in an accident early Thursday morning. Two others were injured.

At approximately 12:31 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash at the Market Street on-ramp to I-24 eastbound.

An Oldsmobile Bravada SUV was traveling on the Market Street on-ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound

While negotiating the curved on ramp, the vehicle lost control and slid off the roadway, striking a tree on the driver’s side.



Upon police arrival, the driver had already succumbed to his injuries. Three other passengers were in the vehicle, two of whom were also injured.



Members of the Chattanooga Police Traffic division are investigating the crash and following all leads



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.