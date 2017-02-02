Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe for Jan. 27-Feb. 2:
01-27-2017
Christopher Lewayne Graham, 41, of 26 Thelma Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain lane.
Justin Michael Welch, 37, of 3807 Cuscowilla Trail, Chattanooga was arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Stacy Lynn Crofts, 41, of 309 Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested for forgery 4th degree.
Wayne Bryan Hubbard, 58, of 301 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, and tail light requirement.
01-28-2017
Brett Alexander King, 30, of 3728 Skylark Trail, Chattanooga arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, headlight requirement, obstruction of officers, tag light requirement and failure to obey a traffic control device.
01-29-2017
Elijah Curtis Hodge, 37, of 38 Boss Court, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Shauna Leeann Daugherty, 30, of 190 Sunset Drive, Trenton arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Charles Edker Roe, 53, of 31 Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for loitering and prowling.
01-30-2017
Julya Marie Browder, 20, of 363 Rose Circle, Old Fort, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
01-31-2017
Sheldon Lee Younes, 25, of 219 Betsy Lane, Rossville arrested for loitering and prowling.
Michael David Rogers, 61, of 2982 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold arrested for failure to yield at intersection.
William Roscoe Cross, 37, of 2332 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Kenneth Yancey, 38, of 469 East Sharon Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired decal, following too closely, open container and too fast for conditions.
02-01-2017
Christopher Ryan Posey, 20, of 1403 Cedar Creek Drive, Rossville arrested for possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Edward Smith, 26, of 222 Mitchell Avenue, Trenton arrested for criminal trespass.
Sergio Rosas Villagomez, 38, of 314 Lone Mountain Drive, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and speeding.
02-02-2017
Zackary Bryan Williams, 27, of 3036 Keith Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended.
Citation Statistics:
Speeding………13
Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights…………1
Driving under the influence of drugs……….1
Driving under the influence of alcohol……….1
Open container of alcohol while operating vehicle………1
Possession of marijuana………..1
Disorderly conduct……….1
Driving while license suspended or revoked.……….4
Driving while unlicensed……….1
Window tint violation……….1
Seat belt violations……….2
Following too closely………..8
Too fast for conditions………..2
Improper lane change……….1
No insurance……….1
Expired license……….1
Failure to obey traffic control device……….6
Failure to yield at intersection………..1
Failure to yield when crossing roadway……….1
Unsafe lane change……….1
Tail light requirement………..1
Expired registration……….5
Defective tag light………..1
Headlight required…………1
Improper exhaust……….1
Failure to maintain lane……….2
Failure to yield………..2
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1
Suspended registration……….1
Unsecured load……….1
No trailer registration………..1