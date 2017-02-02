Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe for Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

01-27-2017

Christopher Lewayne Graham, 41, of 26 Thelma Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain lane.



Justin Michael Welch, 37, of 3807 Cuscowilla Trail, Chattanooga was arrested for theft by shoplifting.



Stacy Lynn Crofts, 41, of 309 Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested for forgery 4th degree.



Wayne Bryan Hubbard, 58, of 301 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, and tail light requirement.

01-28-2017Brett Alexander King, 30, of 3728 Skylark Trail, Chattanooga arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, headlight requirement, obstruction of officers, tag light requirement and failure to obey a traffic control device.01-29-2017Elijah Curtis Hodge, 37, of 38 Boss Court, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.Shauna Leeann Daugherty, 30, of 190 Sunset Drive, Trenton arrested on an outstanding warrant.Charles Edker Roe, 53, of 31 Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for loitering and prowling.01-30-2017Julya Marie Browder, 20, of 363 Rose Circle, Old Fort, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.01-31-2017Sheldon Lee Younes, 25, of 219 Betsy Lane, Rossville arrested for loitering and prowling.Michael David Rogers, 61, of 2982 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold arrested for failure to yield at intersection.William Roscoe Cross, 37, of 2332 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.Jason Kenneth Yancey, 38, of 469 East Sharon Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired decal, following too closely, open container and too fast for conditions.02-01-2017Christopher Ryan Posey, 20, of 1403 Cedar Creek Drive, Rossville arrested for possession of marijuana.Jonathan Edward Smith, 26, of 222 Mitchell Avenue, Trenton arrested for criminal trespass.Sergio Rosas Villagomez, 38, of 314 Lone Mountain Drive, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and speeding.02-02-2017Zackary Bryan Williams, 27, of 3036 Keith Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended.Speeding………13Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights…………1Driving under the influence of drugs……….1Driving under the influence of alcohol……….1Open container of alcohol while operating vehicle………1Possession of marijuana………..1Disorderly conduct……….1Driving while license suspended or revoked.……….4Driving while unlicensed……….1Window tint violation……….1Seat belt violations……….2Following too closely………..8Too fast for conditions………..2Improper lane change……….1No insurance……….1Expired license……….1Failure to obey traffic control device……….6Failure to yield at intersection………..1Failure to yield when crossing roadway……….1Unsafe lane change……….1Tail light requirement………..1Expired registration……….5Defective tag light………..1Headlight required…………1Improper exhaust……….1Failure to maintain lane……….2Failure to yield………..2Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1Suspended registration……….1Unsecured load……….1No trailer registration………..1