Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor.

The legislation repeals the Obama administration’s rule that requires the Social Security Administration to share information with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for individuals who received Disability Insurance benefits or Supplemental Security Income and have a designated payee for their benefits. If allowed to go into effect, the rule would unnecessarily increase scrutiny of millions of law-abiding citizens and infringe on their Second Amendment rights.



“Every American has a constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” said Rep. Graves. “This misguided rule could restrict the rights of millions of Americans without due process, such as disabled veterans who are simply having a difficult time managing their finances. The Senate should act quickly to send this legislation to President Trump for his signature.”