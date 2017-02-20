Theodore Jablonski, 34, Arrested for Armed Robbery Saturday Morning; Police Say He Carried Out Assaults, Stole Car At Waffle House Short Time Earlier

Monday, February 20, 2017

Theodore Jablonski, 34, was arrested on several charges Saturday morning, including assaults and stealing of a car at a Waffle House, then a home invasion about an hour later.

Garrison Fogtman, 24, advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint. When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took a phone and jacket from the Mr. Fogtman's home. Chattanooga Police responded around 11 a.m. to a home invasion at the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road. Upon police arrival, the victim,advised that Jablonski woke him and demanded money at gunpoint. When Jablonski was unable to retrieve any money, he took a phone and jacket from the Mr.Fogtman's home.

After a short investigation, police were able to determine the whereabouts of Jablonski. He was located by police, and he was wearing the victim's jacket and in possession of the victim's phone. He was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a handgun.

Jablonski was arrested for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police said Jablonski around 10 a.m. was at the Waffle House on Highway 153 when he assaulted a victim then fled the scene in a maroon four-door Hyundai.

Police said he hit a customer with the vehicle while fleeing the scene. The man who was hit was attempting to get a tag number off of the vehicle Jablonski was driving when Jablonski hit him twice with the vehicle.

About 10-15 minutes later, police responded to Holiday Bowl on Hixson Pike after finding the maroon Hyundai left abandoned in the grass on the right side of the building next to some woods.