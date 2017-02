Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, February 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BOTTS, KAITLIN RENEE

148 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BOZEMAN, CRYSTAL WHITNEY

4509 KIRKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

BROOKS, TERRANCE DEWANN

4106 FAGEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, BENJAMIN SPENCER

252 PEACE ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BRUMLOW, AARON PATRICK

329 BRUMLOW HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING OF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE PROCESS TO

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CADWELL, KENNINGTON D

3521 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COUSIN, EDDIE CHAMANE

8224 FISHERMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC LEE

3300 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA

3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GIL RIJO, REYNALDO

2408 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GREEN, MONTEZ DAKARR

5310 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ

119 HOLLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HINDON, JULIA MARIA

1810 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JABLONSKI, THEODORE MICHAEL

324 LONGWOOD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

JONES, COURTNEY ELAINE

351 ANATOLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

MACKAI, DARYL ALLEN

11540 EAGLE VISTA DRIVE FORT WORTH, 76179

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MATTHEWS, WILLIAM JR

212 CHERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MAXWELL, ALEXANDER DAVID

729 COOK HILL ROAD NEWPORT, 13416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

---

MAYHEW, CATHY LYNN

5313 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE

5326 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MCGUFFEE, MELISSA PARKER

6953 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MILTON, RITA JUNE509 EAST 52NDSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MISKOWIEC, KELSIE L249 GRAYHAWKS TR CLARKSVILLE, 37043Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTUNDERAGE DRINKING---PETTY, DEFRANCO EUGENE2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---POWELL, ALICIA TRINETTE2064 ARLINGTON CIRCLE NW ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---ROARKE, BRITTANY JASMINE2510 GRIFFITH HIGHWAY JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---ROBINSON, TAZMON2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---SHELTON, SARAH826 FERRY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)---SMITH, EDWARD CASH408 DUNSINANE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF MARIJUNA---SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON9505 PEARSON RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND---STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER703 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SWORDS, LYNETTE ANN402 W WHEELER ST ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET2815 NOA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---TOON, JEFFERY RONALD9516 DAYTON PIKE APT 314 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---TUCKER, DONTRAIL SHARRON2411 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT-SIMPLEDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---TUCKER, MARVIN LAFREDRICK14701 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEBB, JOSHUA LEE1518 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO)THEFT UNDER 1000FORGERY---WORTHINGTON, CARLOS LECALE917 W. 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESSPASSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

Here are the mug shots:

BOTTS, KAITLIN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BOZEMAN, CRYSTAL WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT BROOKS, TERRANCE DEWANN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/12/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRUMLOW, AARON PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CADWELL, KENNINGTON D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/15/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COUSIN, EDDIE CHAMANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/16/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DOUGLAS, CEDRIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GIL RIJO, REYNALDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HINDON, JULIA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JABLONSKI, THEODORE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JONES, COURTNEY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MACKAI, DARYL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MATTHEWS, WILLIAM JR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MAXWELL, ALEXANDER DAVID

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD MAYHEW, CATHY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/21/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCGUFFEE, MELISSA PARKER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MILTON, RITA JUNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MISKOWIEC, KELSIE L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

UNDERAGE DRINKING PETTY, DEFRANCO EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 POWELL, ALICIA TRINETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROARKE, BRITTANY JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ROBINSON, TAZMON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 SMITH, EDWARD CASH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUNA STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SWORDS, LYNETTE ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR