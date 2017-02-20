 Monday, February 20, 2017 61.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


PHOTOS: McCallie Finishes 2nd To Father Ryan At 2017 TSSAA DII State Traditional Wrestling Championship

Monday, February 20, 2017
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker


February 20, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 13-19

February 20, 2017

PHOTOS: McCallie Finishes 2nd To Father Ryan At 2017 TSSAA DII State Traditional Wrestling Championship

February 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 13-19: CONWAY      JORDANE     KATHRYN    W/F     ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BOTTS, KAITLIN RENEE  148 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 13-19

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 13-19: CONWAY      JORDANE     KATHRYN    W/F     30        Officer EVANS          DRIVING WHILE LICNESE SUSPENDED HEYER           ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: McCallie Finishes 2nd To Father Ryan At 2017 TSSAA DII State Traditional Wrestling Championship

(click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Speaking The Truth About CSLA - And Response

One parent called me a “Liar” during Thursday’s Facilities meeting. Others from CSLA have been a bit more creative saying that I spread “misinformation”, “falsehoods” and “spread inaccurate statements”. Then there were more descriptive terms- “arrogant”, “uninformed”, “unprofessional”- if these CSLA parents don’t stop, they are going to hurt my feelings. In this letter, I will attempt ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Illegals Cost Us Billions

We learned over the weekend that John Kelly, our new Secretary of Homeland Security, has just prepared two strongly-worded memos that could greatly enhance federal authorities to detain and/or deport illegal immigrants both inside the United States and those caught at our borders. All rational United States citizens know we have a horrible problem with illegals – in 2010 the annual ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Runs Away With Another AAA State Crown

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Bradley’s Ben Smith may be one of the most excitable wrestling coaches on earth, especially when his Bears are in the middle of a tough tournament. Such was the case here at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center this weekend as the Bears successfully defending their traditional title at the TSSAA State Meet as they finished the three-day event ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Wins Fourth Straight D-II Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Father Ryan wrestling team can now honestly boast “four-peat” when anyone asked about the most recent Division II state wrestling tournament. The Purple Irish won the state duals two weeks ago and they added another traditional title here at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center Saturday night. Saturday’s victory is the 21 st overall for ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors