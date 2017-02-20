Boyd Says He Is Not On Witch Hunt Against CVB, But Intends To Seek Full Audit Of Agency; Graham Backs Visitors Bureau 100%

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd has told Chattanooga Visitors Bureau President Bob Doak that he is "not on a witch hunt" against the CVB, but he said he intends to seek a full audit of the agency.
He said he was inspired to "take an even closer look" at the Visitors Bureau after he said Mr. Doak "unleashing a fire storm of emails condemning my accusations."
Commissioner Boyd questioned whether the CVB should continue to receive all the county hotel/motel receipts, which the bureau has tabbed at $7.1 million for the current year.
Mr. Doak said his staffing and heavy marketing have been money well spent and brought in $1 billion to the local economy.
Commissioner Boyd said in a letter to Mr. Doak, "I intend to take a good hard look at the facts concerning CVB and how the Hotel/Motel tax dollars are spent.
"I am not saying the CVB has not done good things for Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Without question the CVB has done very good work for our Community, and I thank you and your staff for all the good work. However, if my statements in the Chattanoogan had not resulted in such a fire storm of emails condemning my accusations (especially from yourself), I probably would not be taking an even closer look at CVB.
"I look forward to you and your staff defending the budget of the CVB, and if the budget and spending can pass public scrutiny I am good with it...Carry On CVB and keep 100 percent of the hotel/motel tax.
"This is not a witch hunt. This is the chairman of the Hamilton County Finance Committee doing his job; looking out for the taxes collected in our county (no matter who has paid the tax) and being a good steward of those monies.
"Sorry you are taking the article in the Chattanoogan so personally, and then without hesitation initiating a personal and negative campaign against me.
"Let me be clear; I intend on making a full unencumbered audit of CVB and my findings will be released to the public.
"If you are open to having a 'one-on-one' meeting to discuss my findings, please contact my office to make those arrangements. If you do not respond to this invitation for a meeting by 5 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, I must assume you do not wish to have such a meeting.
Regards,
Tim Boyd
County Commissioner
Chairman - Hamilton County Finance Committee
Meanwhile, County Commissioner Joe Graham said he is 100 percent behind the CVB.
He said in a letter to Mr. Doak and CVB board members, "First of all I am so very proud of our CVB and the excellent work you are doing to promote all of the great things available here in Hamilton County.
"Unlike my esteemed colleague, I for one think that using the hotel/motel tax as a source to promote our quality of attractions is the best way to fund the promotion of Hamilton County and what we have to offer.
"Funding the promotion of Hamilton County and our way of life is an $8 million per year expenditure paid for by the actual tourists that we are attracting. Providing over $1 billion of impact and creating 7,500 or more jobs, at 0 cost to our local taxpayers. But also it saves our local taxpayers on their property taxes because of the amazing growth of new hotels, restaurants, attractions, etc..., that goes with the billion dollar impact. I will support this kind of return on investment all day long.
"Many of the attractions and hotels are in District 6 that I have the honor and privilege to represent, so I want you all to know I am 100 percent behind this revenue source staying just like it is.
"Please continue with the excellent work promoting Hamilton County and let me know how I can be of any assistance to you.
"Thanks"