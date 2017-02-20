Boyd Says He Is Not On Witch Hunt Against CVB, But Intends To Seek Full Audit Of Agency; Graham Backs Visitors Bureau 100%

Monday, February 20, 2017

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd has told Chattanooga Visitors Bureau President Bob Doak that he is "not on a witch hunt" against the CVB, but he said he intends to seek a full audit of the agency.

He said he was inspired to "take an even closer look" at the Visitors Bureau after he said Mr. Doak "unleashing a fire storm of emails condemning my accusations."

Commissioner Boyd questioned whether the CVB should continue to receive all the county hotel/motel receipts, which the bureau has tabbed at $7. 1 million for the current year.

Mr. Doak said his staffing and heavy marketing have been money well spent and brought in $1 billion to the local economy.

Commissioner Boyd said in a letter to Mr. Doak, " I intend to take a good hard look at the facts concerning CVB and how the Hotel/Motel tax dollars are spent.

"I am not saying the CVB has not done good things for Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Without question the CVB has done very good work for our Community, and I thank you and your staff for all the good work. However, if my statements in the Chattanoogan had not resulted in such a fire storm of emails condemning my accusations (especially from yourself), I probably would not be taking an even closer look at CVB.

"I look forward to you and your staff defending the budget of the CVB, and if the budget and spending can pass public scrutiny I am good with it...Carry On CVB and keep 100 percent of the hotel/motel tax.

"This is not a witch hunt. This is the chairman of the Hamilton County Finance Committee doing his job; looking out for the taxes collected in our county (no matter who has paid the tax) and being a good steward of those monies.

"Sorry you are taking the article in the Chattanoogan so personally, and then without hesitation initiating a personal and negative campaign against me.

"Let me be clear; I intend on making a full unencumbered audit of CVB and my findings will be released to the public.

"If you are open to having a 'one-on-one' meeting to discuss my findings, please contact my office to make those arrangements. If you do not respond to this invitation for a meeting by 5 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017 , I must assume you do not wish to have such a meeting.

Regards,

Tim Boyd