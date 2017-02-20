Large House Suffers Heavy Fire Damage On Signal Mountain

Monday, February 20, 2017

A large home on Signal Mountain suffered heavy fire damage on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was at a residence off Shackleford Ridge Road.

Two adults and two children who were in the house were able to get out safely.

Around 4:40 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a fire located at 2100 Mountain Hollow Dr. Signal Mountain Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and fire pouring from the eaves and attic area.

Shortly after the first units arrived on the scene, fire officials reported to dispatch that the fire was through the roof. A mutual aid response was requested by Signal Mountain Fire Department for additional apparatus and manpower. Walden's Ridge Emergency Services, Red Bank Fire Department, Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue responded to the scene. Soddy Daisy Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department staged at Signal Mountain Fire Station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

Since the fire spread rapidly and the house was declared unsafe by Incident Command, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell reported the family was home when the fire started in an upstairs room. No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene in case of injuries.

Damages are extensive and valued at $400,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The American Red Cross was requested and responded to the scene to provide emergency assistance for the family's immediate needs.