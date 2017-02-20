 Monday, February 20, 2017 59.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Crandall, Ga., Man Gets 15 Years In Prison, 15 Years Probation After Wreck That Killed Couple On Motorcycle

Monday, February 20, 2017

A Crandall, Ga., man whose vehicle crossed the center line and killed a couple on a motorcycle has been sentenced 15 years in prison followed by 15 years on probation.

 

Gary Robert Cooper, 60, of 2205 Jim Petty Road, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced on two counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.

 

 

Cooper’s vehicle crossed the center line on Dawnville Road near Renfroe Road around 8 p.mon Sunday, April 17, 2016 striking a motorcycle and killing Wanda Faye and Wesley Lynn Cummings. 

 

Judge William T. Boyett sentenced Cooper pursuant to the state’s recommendation. The term also included fines, community service work, alcohol and substance abuse counseling and a condition that he not drive or be in control of any moving vehicle during the term of his sentence. 

 

Cooper had four prior DUIs from 1984 to 1999 and two prior felony habitual traffic violator offenses from the same time period. 

 

He was represented by Sheri Smith of the Public Defender’s Office. 

 

Family members of the victims were accompanied by Heather Brooks, a representative of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in Georgia.

 

After the collision, Cooper stated to law enforcement that he was trying to light a cigarette when he crossed the center line.  He smelled of alcohol and later blood testing revealed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.092 and the presence of clonazepam in his system rendering him unsafe to drive. 

 

The case was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Response Team (SCRT) and led by Trooper Rodney Curtis from the Calhoun Post. 

 

Mr. and Mrs. Cummings were heading home from church and were killed instantly in the collision. 

 

Vehicular homicide based on DUI is a crime severity level VIII according to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles requiring that Cooper serve a between 65 and 90 percent of the sentence imposed by the court.  Based on his prior history of DUIs, it is believed that he will serve 90 percent or 13.5 years before being considered for parole although no decision has yet been made by the Board, District Attorney Bert Poston said.

 


February 20, 2017

County Property Taxes Are Due Feb. 28; Trustee's Office Announces Extended Hours

February 20, 2017

Attorneys Drop Off Dyer, Brennan Case, Leaving Them To Represent Themselves In Federal Court On Investor Scam Case

February 20, 2017

City Police Officer Campbell Terminated After Disciplinary Hearing


County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28, will be the last day to pay their 2016 property taxes without interest and penalty.  The regular office hours are Monday ... (click for more)

Attorneys for two Chattanooga men who were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding a large number of investors have dropped off their case, saying they have only been ... (click for more)

Officer David Campbell has been terminated from the Chattanooga Police Department after a disciplinary hearing. He had been hired as a city officer on Sept. 10, 2010. The hearing was ... (click for more)


Breaking News

County Property Taxes Are Due Feb. 28; Trustee's Office Announces Extended Hours

County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28, will be the last day to pay their 2016 property taxes without interest and penalty.  The regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. As an added convenience for the taxpayer, the courthouse office and the Preservation Drive office will be open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., ... (click for more)

Attorneys Drop Off Dyer, Brennan Case, Leaving Them To Represent Themselves In Federal Court On Investor Scam Case

Attorneys for two Chattanooga men who were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding a large number of investors have dropped off their case, saying they have only been paid a limited amount and the pair say they have no more funds. Magistrate Judge Susan Lee approved the requests by attorney Jerry Summers of Chattanooga and attorney Frank Lightmas of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Illegals Cost Us Billions

We learned over the weekend that John Kelly, our new Secretary of Homeland Security, has just prepared two strongly-worded memos that could greatly enhance federal authorities to detain and/or deport illegal immigrants both inside the United States and those caught at our borders. All rational United States citizens know we have a horrible problem with illegals – in 2010 the annual ... (click for more)

Sports

MVP Howard Leads Bradley To Seventh Straight District 5-3A Tourney Title

(Story will be updated) East Hamilton was in trouble against Bradley Central at halftime. Then the top-ranked and unbeaten Bearettes landed a sledgehammer blow in the third period and routed the Lady Hurricanes 81-40 to capture their seventh straight District 5-3A tournament championship Monday night at Soddy-Daisy High School. Bradley Central (29-0) outscored East ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Wins Fourth Straight D-II Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Father Ryan wrestling team can now honestly boast “four-peat” when anyone asked about the most recent Division II state wrestling tournament. The Purple Irish won the state duals two weeks ago and they added another traditional title here at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center Saturday night. Saturday’s victory is the 21 st overall for ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors