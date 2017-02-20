County Property Taxes Are Due Feb. 28; Trustee's Office Announces Extended Hours

Monday, February 20, 2017

County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28, will be the last day to pay their 2016 property taxes without interest and penalty. The regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As an added convenience for the taxpayer, the courthouse office and the Preservation Drive office will be open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and on Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Taxpayers may also pay their taxes at any of the First Tennessee Bank branches, as well as on-line at hamiltontn.

gov/trustee.