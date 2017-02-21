Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY

169 SEAL BEAN LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

---

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

1309 LABREA DR CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRUNDIDGE, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

3920 ZINNIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CARROLL, CHADWICK EDWARD

225 OEMLLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

COLLINS, DENISHA NICOLE

1103 NORTH CHAMBER CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT

1807 BISCANE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD

1702 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINALLY NEGIGENT HOMIC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALOCHOL)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE IN

---

DOSS, RONNIE MICHAEL

18 IVEY STREET NORTH PALMER, 37365

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ELLISON, LATISHA OLIVIA

530 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

FIELDS, TIMOTHY NM

2102 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FROST, ROBERT LOUIS

2116 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GILREATH, ADAM SHANE

4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL

5500 BELAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT

1011 GADD RD APT 219 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA

4625 KRIK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HILL, BRYANN MECHELE ALEXIS1043 HIBBLER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374090000Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HOLLOWAY, RAYMOND LEEHOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1000---HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT3734 SEMINAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)---JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD2300 WILSON ST APT 4D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---JORDAN, AISHA DESHAY3218 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KIRKSEY, JOHN EDWARD1109 APPPLEWOOD CIR. SIGNAL MTN., 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---LANGSTON, DARISA ANN8129 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE171 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MARTIN, TODD BENJAMIN1312 MARLBORO ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MCINTYRE, JACOB CHRISTOPHER1517 FRAST RUN PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MEREDITH, BLAKE ANTHONY1363 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT---MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH1626 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON1821 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE9620 CHIRCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Juvenile CourtFAILURE TO APPEAR---POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN3800 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POPE, SHANEQUA SHANAE201 EADS APT 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCE---POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY5312 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEOPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---REEVES, DARYL DEWAYNE414 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN313 HANNAH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS305 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON3437 CAGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION---SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE4204 WILLERD DR B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SKELLY, RACHEL ANNE4610 ASTER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, BARBARA ANN1512 AKIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOVKED )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE---STEWART, BRANDY LYNN7886 BORK MEMORCAL DRIVE OOLTWAH, 37362Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---STEWART, JONATHAN LEE1105 MARK ANN DR SEIVIERVILLE, 37862Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TALLEY, DAMIEN JAMAL3429 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH4709 NORTH TERRACE ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WALLER, AUSTIN CAIN3805 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALTON, TRAVIS340 SIOUX TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL3929 MANOR ROAD APT 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000---WILLIAMS, LADARRIUS LEBRON3912 BLANCHARD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WOODS, DEVONZHIA JHAYONNE-DEMARCUS3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

Here are the mug shots:

