Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADKINS, ANGELA KAY
169 SEAL BEAN LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
1309 LABREA DR CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUNDIDGE, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
3920 ZINNIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CARROLL, CHADWICK EDWARD
225 OEMLLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
COLLINS, DENISHA NICOLE
1103 NORTH CHAMBER CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
1807 BISCANE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
1702 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINALLY NEGIGENT HOMIC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALOCHOL)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE IN
---
DOSS, RONNIE MICHAEL
18 IVEY STREET NORTH PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLISON, LATISHA OLIVIA
530 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FIELDS, TIMOTHY NM
2102 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FROST, ROBERT LOUIS
2116 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILREATH, ADAM SHANE
4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL
5500 BELAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT
1011 GADD RD APT 219 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA
4625 KRIK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HILL, BRYANN MECHELE ALEXIS
1043 HIBBLER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374090000
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HOLLOWAY, RAYMOND LEE
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
3734 SEMINAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
---
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD
2300 WILSON ST APT 4D CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
JORDAN, AISHA DESHAY
3218 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KIRKSEY, JOHN EDWARD
1109 APPPLEWOOD CIR. SIGNAL MTN., 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
LANGSTON, DARISA ANN
8129 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE
171 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MARTIN, TODD BENJAMIN
1312 MARLBORO ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCINTYRE, JACOB CHRISTOPHER
1517 FRAST RUN PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MEREDITH, BLAKE ANTHONY
1363 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
1626 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
1821 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
9620 CHIRCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
3800 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POPE, SHANEQUA SHANAE
201 EADS APT 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
REEVES, DARYL DEWAYNE
414 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA
3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
313 HANNAH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
305 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
3437 CAGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
4204 WILLERD DR B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SKELLY, RACHEL ANNE
4610 ASTER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
1512 AKIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOVKED )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE
---
STEWART, BRANDY LYNN
7886 BORK MEMORCAL DRIVE OOLTWAH, 37362
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
STEWART, JONATHAN LEE
1105 MARK ANN DR SEIVIERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TALLEY, DAMIEN JAMAL
3429 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH
4709 NORTH TERRACE ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WALLER, AUSTIN CAIN
3805 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WALTON, TRAVIS
340 SIOUX TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
3929 MANOR ROAD APT 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000
---
WILLIAMS, LADARRIUS LEBRON
3912 BLANCHARD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WOODS, DEVONZHIA JHAYONNE-DEMARCUS
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKINS, ANGELA KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
|
|BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRUNDIDGE, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARROLL, CHADWICK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|COLLINS, DENISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINALLY NEGIGENT HOMIC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALOCHOL)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE IN
|
|DE LOS RIOS, RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOSS, RONNIE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLISON, LATISHA OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FIELDS, TIMOTHY NM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FROST, ROBERT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/16/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/03/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HILL, BRYANN MECHELE ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
|
|JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/12/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|JORDAN, AISHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|KIRKSEY, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICAT
|
|LANGSTON, DARISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MCINTYRE, JACOB CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POPE, SHANEQUA SHANAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|REEVES, DARYL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SMITH, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOVKED )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE
|
|STEWART, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|STEWART, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|TALLEY, DAMIEN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WALTON, TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LADARRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|