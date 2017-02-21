Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 54.1°F   clear   Clear

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRUNDIDGE, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARROLL, CHADWICK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
COLLINS, DENISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINALLY NEGIGENT HOMIC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALOCHOL)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE IN
DE LOS RIOS, RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOSS, RONNIE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLISON, LATISHA OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FIELDS, TIMOTHY NM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FROST, ROBERT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/16/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/03/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HILL, BRYANN MECHELE ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
HORNER, BAILEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FROM FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
JONES, MICHAEL BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/12/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JORDAN, AISHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KIRKSEY, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICAT
LANGSTON, DARISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCINTYRE, JACOB CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POPE, SHANEQUA SHANAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REEVES, DARYL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOVKED )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE
STEWART, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
STEWART, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

TALLEY, DAMIEN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALTON, TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LADARRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )



