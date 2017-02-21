Man Shot In East Ridge After Apparent Dispute Over Woman

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

An altercation between two men that was apparently over a woman left one of them shot in East Ridge early Tuesday morning.

About 1 a.m., East Ridge Police Department received a call from 1521 Burns Ave.

on a 37-year-old white male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers arrived within two minutes, finding the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers secured the area for fire and EMS after determining the suspect was no longer on the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to witnesses, the suspect is a white male, approximately 25-30 years old, who fled the area in a dark Nissan Frontier style pickup

He was accompanied by a white female, also 25-30 years old.

Witnesses said an altercation between the suspect and victim may have been over the female.

East Ridge Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call 423.622.1725, or the Confidential Tip Line at 423.867.0016.