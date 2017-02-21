Signal Mountain Duplex Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Firefighters with Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services battled a duplex fire early Tuesday morning on Signal Mountain.

At 1:50 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a duplex fire at 3522 Taft Highway. Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services (WRES) responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the two-story duplex. WRES requested a mutual aid response to the fire scene. The Red Bank Fire Department, Signal Mountain Fire Department and Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with additional manpower and equipment.



Fire officials reported the fire started in apartment A in a mechanical room where the electrical box and water heater were on the first floor. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Apartment A received significant damage and apartment B received heavy smoke and water damage.

Fire officials reported damages over $100,000.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to one family while the other family will stay with friends.