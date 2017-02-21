Validated Gang Members Charged In Holdup At Murphy Express On Lee Highway

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Police said two validated gang members carried out an armed robbery at the Murphy Express on Lee Highway.

Linzell Lamonta Richards, 18, of 3902 10th Ave., and another youth were charged with aggravated robbery.

In the incident on Jan. 18, the clerk said two black males entered the store. One was armed with a black revolver, while the other was holding a bag.

The pair demanded that he "put all the money in the bag."

They then left with $316.03 in cash.

Police said there were several witnesses, who all told the same story as the clerk.

A detective identified Richards and the second person as possible suspects. The clerk was able to make a positive identification.

Police said Richards is a member of the Skyline Piru street gang and the other person charged is a member of the Alton Park Bloods.