 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 66.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Tim Spires, Manufacturers Association President, Dies Suddenly On Sunday

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Tim Spires, president and CEO of the Tennessee Association of Manufacturers and the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association. died suddenly on Sunday.

Mr. Spires, a resident of Cleveland, was 57.

He took over as president of the Chattanooga Manufacturers Association in 2010 after Ray Childers retired after leading the group for 18 years.

Mr. Spires in 2013 helped form the Tennessee Association of Manufacturers.

He was a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and choir member.

He held a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an master’s of business administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

He was on the faculty of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Business Administration. His field was leadership development and he worked one-on-one with executives and physicians working on their MBA.

He was described as a great humanitarian, very active in the Boy Scouts of America, and was a Scout Master for Troop 10. He was the former chairman of the board for the Cherokee Area Council and the current BSA Area 6 president.

He was very active in the United Way of Bradley County, serving as chair of the impact committee. He was past president of the Cleveland Rotary Club and president of the Cleveland and Chattanooga Metropolitan YMCA.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Daasch.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Spires of Cleveland; children: Ben Spires of Knoxville, and Lindsay Spires of Kathleen, Ga.; mother and father, Forrest and Janice Spires of Stout, Ohio; and mother-in-law, Marjorie Daasch of Cleveland.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Morgan and Pastor Jim Gibson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America; United Way of Cleveland; or the First Baptist Mission Department.

Ralph Buckner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


February 21, 2017

Ooltewah Man Arrested After Another Man Says He Swung A Machete At Him Twice

February 21, 2017

Taxpayer Group Says Bread Factory Lofts Has No Record Of Providing Affordable Housing; Should Not Get City-Approved Refinancing

February 21, 2017

Search Warrant Leads To Confiscation Of Drugs, Property, And Several Thousands Of Dollars In Bradley County


An Ooltewah man has been arrested after another man said he swung a machete at him twice. Gregory Neal Pedigo, 56, of 7907 Sue Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, ... (click for more)

The citizen group Accountability for Taxpayer Money says the Bread Factory Lofts should not get city-approved refinancing of its bonds. Helen Burns Sharp said in a memo to members of the city's ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of patrol deputies executed a search warrant Monday evening at 5936 South Lee Highway in the McDonald community. An ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Ooltewah Man Arrested After Another Man Says He Swung A Machete At Him Twice

An Ooltewah man has been arrested after another man said he swung a machete at him twice. Gregory Neal Pedigo, 56, of 7907 Sue Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, along with resisting or evading arrest. His sister, Teresa Penland, 58, was charged with vandalism. Deputies were summoned on Feb. 8 to 4520 Pattentown Road. A deputy knocked on the ... (click for more)

Taxpayer Group Says Bread Factory Lofts Has No Record Of Providing Affordable Housing; Should Not Get City-Approved Refinancing

The citizen group Accountability for Taxpayer Money says the Bread Factory Lofts should not get city-approved refinancing of its bonds. Helen Burns Sharp said in a memo to members of the city's Health, Education and Housing Facilities Board that tax abatement programs are supposed to be set aside for projects providing affordable housing. She said in research that was carried ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blackburn Good As Gone

I didn’t know until I read John Adams’ column in the Knoxville News-Sentinel that one person who doesn't personally know UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn said he heard he has a drinking problem. I also didn’t know that “the best thing to ever happen to UTC athletics” had health problems, according to a second person who does not personally know him. It is also being said David ... (click for more)

Sports

MVP Howard Leads Bradley To Seventh Straight District 5-3A Tourney Title

Two key Bradley Central scoring sprees spelled basketball doom for East Hamilton in Monday’s District 5-3A tournament championship game at Soddy-Daisy. One, the top-ranked and unbeaten Bearettes (29-0) went on a 15-1 to close the second quarter, building a 37-20 halftime lead. Two, Bradley Central started the third period on a 22-6 run and extended the lead to 59-26 and ... (click for more)

Brainerd Girls, Howard Boys Win 6-AA Consolations

It was consolation night at Hixson High School for the District 6-AA basketball tournament and East Ridge came out on the short end in both games. Brainerd’s girls rallied for a 39-35 win in the first game while Howard’s Hustlin’ Tigers did enough at the end to hold off the East Ridge boys by a 61-57 final. The tournament concludes on Tuesday with both championship games. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors