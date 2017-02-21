 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 66.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Search Warrant Leads To Confiscation Of Drugs, Property, And Several Thousands Of Dollars In Bradley County

Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Elizabeth Burdett
The Bradley County Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of patrol deputies executed a search warrant Monday evening at 5936 South Lee Highway in the McDonald community.

An ongoing investigation over several months resulted in the seizure of over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, $40,620 in U.S. currency, one camper, two cars, several handguns, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Michelle Burdett, 49, who lived at the location, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Ms. Burdett was booked at the Bradley County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in General Sessions Criminal Court. 


Ooltewah Man Arrested After Another Man Says He Swung A Machete At Him Twice

Taxpayer Group Says Bread Factory Lofts Has No Record Of Providing Affordable Housing; Should Not Get City-Approved Refinancing

An Ooltewah man has been arrested after another man said he swung a machete at him twice. Gregory Neal Pedigo, 56, of 7907 Sue Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, ... (click for more)

The citizen group Accountability for Taxpayer Money says the Bread Factory Lofts should not get city-approved refinancing of its bonds. Helen Burns Sharp said in a memo to members of the city's ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of patrol deputies executed a search warrant Monday evening at 5936 South Lee Highway in the McDonald community. An ... (click for more)


Ooltewah Man Arrested After Another Man Says He Swung A Machete At Him Twice

An Ooltewah man has been arrested after another man said he swung a machete at him twice. Gregory Neal Pedigo, 56, of 7907 Sue Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, along with resisting or evading arrest. His sister, Teresa Penland, 58, was charged with vandalism. Deputies were summoned on Feb. 8 to 4520 Pattentown Road. A deputy knocked on the ... (click for more)

Taxpayer Group Says Bread Factory Lofts Has No Record Of Providing Affordable Housing; Should Not Get City-Approved Refinancing

The citizen group Accountability for Taxpayer Money says the Bread Factory Lofts should not get city-approved refinancing of its bonds. Helen Burns Sharp said in a memo to members of the city's Health, Education and Housing Facilities Board that tax abatement programs are supposed to be set aside for projects providing affordable housing. She said in research that was carried ... (click for more)

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blackburn Good As Gone

I didn’t know until I read John Adams’ column in the Knoxville News-Sentinel that one person who doesn't personally know UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn said he heard he has a drinking problem. I also didn’t know that “the best thing to ever happen to UTC athletics” had health problems, according to a second person who does not personally know him. It is also being said David ... (click for more)

MVP Howard Leads Bradley To Seventh Straight District 5-3A Tourney Title

Two key Bradley Central scoring sprees spelled basketball doom for East Hamilton in Monday’s District 5-3A tournament championship game at Soddy-Daisy. One, the top-ranked and unbeaten Bearettes (29-0) went on a 15-1 to close the second quarter, building a 37-20 halftime lead. Two, Bradley Central started the third period on a 22-6 run and extended the lead to 59-26 and ... (click for more)

Brainerd Girls, Howard Boys Win 6-AA Consolations

It was consolation night at Hixson High School for the District 6-AA basketball tournament and East Ridge came out on the short end in both games. Brainerd’s girls rallied for a 39-35 win in the first game while Howard’s Hustlin’ Tigers did enough at the end to hold off the East Ridge boys by a 61-57 final. The tournament concludes on Tuesday with both championship games. ... (click for more)


