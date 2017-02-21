Search Warrant Leads To Confiscation Of Drugs, Property, And Several Thousands Of Dollars In Bradley County

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The Bradley County Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of patrol deputies executed a search warrant Monday evening at 5936 South Lee Highway in the McDonald community.

An ongoing investigation over several months resulted in the seizure of over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, $40,620 in U.S. currency, one camper, two cars, several handguns, and various items of drug paraphernalia.



Elizabeth Michelle Burdett, 49, who lived at the location, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a felony.



Ms. Burdett was booked at the Bradley County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in General Sessions Criminal Court.

