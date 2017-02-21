Ooltewah Man Arrested After Another Man Says He Swung A Machete At Him Twice

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

An Ooltewah man has been arrested after another man said he swung a machete at him twice.

Gregory Neal Pedigo, 56, of 7907 Sue Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, along with resisting or evading arrest.

His sister, Teresa Penland, 58, was charged with vandalism.

Deputies were summoned on Feb. 8 to 4520 Pattentown Road. A deputy knocked on the door and got no answer. He was then contacted by Ms. Penland, who was inside standing by a broken bedroom window.

She refused to go outside, saying she "wasn't going to jail."

Ms. Penland said a male was inside, but she told him not to open the door.

Eventually, Mac Dale Evans, who was "visibly shaken," opened the door.

He said the brother and sister had been in his yard drinking beer, but he did not want them inside because of their level of intoxication. He said he locked the door.

He said Ms. Penland became upset and broke the window. She then entered through the window and unlocked the front door so Pedigo could come inside.

Evans said Pedigo was armed with a large machete and threatened him with it. He said he swung at him, placing him in fear for his life. He then hit his home telephone with the machete, breaking it.

Pedigo then swung the machete again before leaving with machete in hand.

Ms. Penland was arrested at the scene, but Pedigo was not taken into custody until Saturday.