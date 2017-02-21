 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 62.2°F   rain   Rain

Erlanger Reports Dramatic Increase In Flu-Like Illnesses

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The number of influenza-like illnesses treated at Erlanger Health System shows a dramatic increase compared to this time last year. 

Erlanger reported treating 156 patients with flu like illnesses between Feb. 12 and 18 of this year. This represents a significant increase from the seven cases reported during the same week last year and 15 cases reported approximately a month ago. 

92 of last week’s cases were pediatric patients treated at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.  Other Erlanger facilities with patients treated for flu-like illnesses included Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital with 26, Erlanger East Hospital with 19, Erlanger Baroness Hospital with 15 and Erlanger North Hospital with five cases. 

“This is the highest number of cases we have seen in one week since January 2015,” said Coretha Weaver, director of Infection Prevention at Erlanger. “In Tennessee, flu season usually peaks around January and February.  We hope to see a decrease in the number of cases over the next several weeks.”

However, that does not mean a person may not experience flu-like symptoms in March or even April.  Flu season could last until May.   

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the flu vaccine has been affective against this year’s reported strains.  With the flu season still active for up to three more months, officials recommend individuals get vaccinated now if they haven’t already.  The vaccination can still provide protection from the illness this season. 

“Getting the flu vaccine any time during flu season will help prevent the spread of the virus and decrease the severity of symptoms if someone does get the flu,” said Ms. Weaver.  “The sooner one is vaccinated, particularly in older and younger populations or those who are at a higher risk for serious illness, the better.” 

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the proportion of people seeing their health care provider for influenza-like-illness has been at or above the national baseline for nine consecutive weeks so far this season. Based on early estimates, flu vaccines this season have reduced a vaccinated person’s risk of getting sick and having to go to the doctor because of flu by about half (48%).


Trio Arrested After Several Neighbors Witness Burglary On E. 45th Street

Councilman Grohn Is Johnny On The Spot At Hay Truck Fire

Ooltewah Man Arrested After Another Man Says He Swung A Machete At Him Twice


Two men were arrested on Sunday after several neighbors told police they witnessed them carrying out a burglary at a house on E. 45th Street. Adam Shane Gilreath, 25, of 4803 16th Ave., is ... (click for more)

On the way to a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn spotted a trailer on fire on I-75 South just past Shallowford Road. During the drive, a tire ... (click for more)

An Ooltewah man has been arrested after another man said he swung a machete at him twice. Gregory Neal Pedigo, 56, of 7907 Sue Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, ... (click for more)


Trio Arrested After Several Neighbors Witness Burglary On E. 45th Street

Two men were arrested on Sunday after several neighbors told police they witnessed them carrying out a burglary at a house on E. 45th Street. Adam Shane Gilreath, 25, of 4803 16th Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary. Blake Meredith, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact. Neighbors said he was acting as a lookout, while Gilreath took items from the residence. ... (click for more)

Councilman Grohn Is Johnny On The Spot At Hay Truck Fire

On the way to a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn spotted a trailer on fire on I-75 South just past Shallowford Road. During the drive, a tire on the trailer caught fire and caused the hay bales to go up in flames. Before first responders arrived on the scene, Councilman Grohn witnessed the trailer in flames, ran back to his house ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blackburn Good As Gone

I didn’t know until I read John Adams’ column in the Knoxville News-Sentinel that one person who doesn't personally know UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn said he heard he has a drinking problem. I also didn’t know that “the best thing to ever happen to UTC athletics” had health problems, according to a second person who does not personally know him. It is also being said David ... (click for more)

Sports

MVP Howard Leads Bradley To Seventh Straight District 5-3A Tourney Title

Two key Bradley Central scoring sprees spelled basketball doom for East Hamilton in Monday’s District 5-3A tournament championship game at Soddy-Daisy. One, the top-ranked and unbeaten Bearettes (29-0) went on a 15-1 to close the second quarter, building a 37-20 halftime lead. Two, Bradley Central started the third period on a 22-6 run and extended the lead to 59-26 and ... (click for more)

Brainerd Girls, Howard Boys Win 6-AA Consolations

It was consolation night at Hixson High School for the District 6-AA basketball tournament and East Ridge came out on the short end in both games. Brainerd’s girls rallied for a 39-35 win in the first game while Howard’s Hustlin’ Tigers did enough at the end to hold off the East Ridge boys by a 61-57 final. The tournament concludes on Tuesday with both championship games. ... (click for more)


