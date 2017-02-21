Erlanger Reports Dramatic Increase In Flu-Like Illnesses

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The number of influenza-like illnesses treated at Erlanger Health System shows a dramatic increase compared to this time last year.

Erlanger reported treating 156 patients with flu like illnesses between Feb. 12 and 18 of this year. This represents a significant increase from the seven cases reported during the same week last year and 15 cases reported approximately a month ago.



92 of last week’s cases were pediatric patients treated at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. Other Erlanger facilities with patients treated for flu-like illnesses included Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital with 26, Erlanger East Hospital with 19, Erlanger Baroness Hospital with 15 and Erlanger North Hospital with five cases.



“This is the highest number of cases we have seen in one week since January 2015,” said Coretha Weaver, director of Infection Prevention at Erlanger. “In Tennessee, flu season usually peaks around January and February. We hope to see a decrease in the number of cases over the next several weeks.”



However, that does not mean a person may not experience flu-like symptoms in March or even April. Flu season could last until May.



According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the flu vaccine has been affective against this year’s reported strains. With the flu season still active for up to three more months, officials recommend individuals get vaccinated now if they haven’t already. The vaccination can still provide protection from the illness this season.



“Getting the flu vaccine any time during flu season will help prevent the spread of the virus and decrease the severity of symptoms if someone does get the flu,” said Ms. Weaver. “The sooner one is vaccinated, particularly in older and younger populations or those who are at a higher risk for serious illness, the better.”



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the proportion of people seeing their health care provider for influenza-like-illness has been at or above the national baseline for nine consecutive weeks so far this season. Based on early estimates, flu vaccines this season have reduced a vaccinated person’s risk of getting sick and having to go to the doctor because of flu by about half (48%).

