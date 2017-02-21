Trio Arrested After Several Neighbors Witness Burglary On E. 45th Street

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Two men were arrested on Sunday after several neighbors told police they witnessed them carrying out a burglary at a house on E. 45th Street.

Adam Shane Gilreath, 25, of 4803 16th Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary.

Blake Meredith, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact. Neighbors said he was acting as a lookout, while Gilreath took items from the residence.

A third man was taken into custody when police learned that Raymond Lee Holloway, 44, had some of the items taken from the house.

Holloway was charged with theft under $1,000.

Police responded to a burglary in progress after being told that two white males wearing dark shirts and blue jeans were involved.

Officers were told that the pair had fled toward a nearby Wendy's when a car drove up. They were taken into custody by police dressed in the same black shirts and blue jeans as described by witnesses.

A witness told of seeing Gilreath go in and out of the rear of the house several times and also go to a rear shed with a black gym bag over his shoulder.

Police found Holloway in possession of a black and yellow shop vac and a green seeder that neighbors said were taken from the residence.