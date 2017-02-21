Carjacking Suspect At Lakesite Was Caught On Camera

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported carjacking which occurred on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Lakesite area of Hamilton County.

Authorities said in the early morning hours, a white male approached the victim as he exited his car on the parking lot of a business. The man told the victim that he needed his car, then he brandished a pistol.

The victim was ordered to get into the passenger seat of his car while the suspect drove the vehicle to a secondary road a few miles away. The victim was told to get out of the vehicle and the subject drove away.

A suspect was subsequently developed, but the individual has not been identified. Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in a security video obtained from a nearby store.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-209-8940 or 423-622-0022.