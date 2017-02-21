Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Feb. 10-17:

02-10-2017

Steven M. Christian Gamble, 37, of 1901 Wildwood Trail, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for expired decal and outstanding warrant.



Joshua Anthony Higdon, 32, of 190 Sunset Drive, Trenton was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



James Patrick Stevens, 21, of 134 Highland Drive, Rossville was arrested for failure to appear.



Cassie Renee Stoker, 30, of 336 Whittemore Hollow Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without license on person.





02-11-2017Peggy Rochelle Bain, 43, of 3626 McMinville Highway, Smithville, TN was arrested on charges of giving false name/false information to police and theft by shoplifting.Bobby Wayne Pinegar, 40, of 3626 McMinville Street, Smithville, TN arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.Ivan Martel Young, 57, of 530 Bellview Circle, Spencer, TN arrested for theft by shoplifting.Marina Gae Skinner, 44, of 330 Talpha Drive, Dowell Town, TN arrested for theft by shoplifting.02-12-2017Ryan Christopher Morris, 26, of 15 Polk Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding and failure to obey a stop sign.02-13-17Willie J. Michael Seeley, 26, of 703 Castle Drive, Chattanooga arrested for probation violation.Larry Keith Smith, 24, of 318 Yates Spring Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to obey traffic control device and obstruction of officers.Corey Alan Coffelt, 25, of 704 Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of operation of vehicle without current plate, driving while license suspended and tag light violation.Yessica Solis, 25, of 48 Noel Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of no drivers license and no tag light.Michael Shelton, 52, of 406 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent, driving under the influence of drugs, improper U-turn, insurance required and operation of vehicle without valid tag.02-14-2017Terry Lynn McBrayer, 60, Dalton, arrested for giving false name to police.Ralph Elisha Long, 40, of 34 Jefferson Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, following too closely, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.02-16-2017Walter Lee Eady, 42, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and simple assault.Speeding……….25Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1Driving while license suspended or revoked………5Following too closely……….3Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs…………2Driving on divided highways……….1Entering or crossing roadway……….2Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1License required……….1Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway………..2Defective/unsafe tires………..1Instruction permits and temporary licenses…………2License to be carried and exhibited on demand…………1Seat belt violations………..3Passing in no-passing zone……….1Tail light requirement……….3Proof of insurance required……….2Suspended registration……….2Operation of vehicle without current plate……….11Leaving motor vehicle unattended…………1Vehicle turning left……….1U-turns…………1Failure to obey traffic control device……….1Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..1Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal…………1Possession of marijuana……….1