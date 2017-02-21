 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 57.4°F   rain   Light Rain

Fire Destroys Home In Ooltewah Tuesday Night

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Firefighters battled a house fire in the Ooltewah area Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 8805 Pine Ridge Road.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and reported 50% of the house was on fire and flames were pouring out of the front door and windows. Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control and were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes

Fire officials reported neighbors told them one person could still be inside the home. After a first and secondary search, firefighters did not find anyone inside the charred home.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The home is a total loss and was valued at $50,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Feb. 10-17

City Council Approves Tax Abatement For Flats At Fifty Eight


Opinion

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blackburn Good As Gone

I didn’t know until I read John Adams’ column in the Knoxville News-Sentinel that one person who doesn't personally know UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn said he heard he has a drinking problem. I also didn’t know that “the best thing to ever happen to UTC athletics” had health problems, according to a second person who does not personally know him. It is also being said David ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Manhandles East Hamilton For District 5-3A Tourney Title

(Story will be updated) Every time Diontae Davis got the basketball he heard a little voice. “Give me the ball. Give me the ball.” It was Davis’ teammate KK Curry. So, Davis, one of the best 3-point shooters in the area, fed the ball to Curry. The big, lanky junior responded with a game-high 29 points and led Cleveland to a surprising 77-47 shellacking of ... (click for more)

Brainerd Girls, Howard Boys Win 6-AA Consolations

It was consolation night at Hixson High School for the District 6-AA basketball tournament and East Ridge came out on the short end in both games. Brainerd’s girls rallied for a 39-35 win in the first game while Howard’s Hustlin’ Tigers did enough at the end to hold off the East Ridge boys by a 61-57 final. The tournament concludes on Tuesday with both championship games. ... (click for more)


