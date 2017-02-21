Fire Destroys Home In Ooltewah Tuesday Night

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Firefighters battled a house fire in the Ooltewah area Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 8805 Pine Ridge Road.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and reported 50% of the house was on fire and flames were pouring out of the front door and windows. Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control and were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

Fire officials reported neighbors told them one person could still be inside the home. After a first and secondary search, firefighters did not find anyone inside the charred home.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The home is a total loss and was valued at $50,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.