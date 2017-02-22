Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS
2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY
251 SUNRISE AVE. NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN
10 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BARNES, ALAN
862 OAKLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1708 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
---
BROOME, ANITA JOANN
9203 SMOKEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
816 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM
11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
6341 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL
3805 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTWRIGHT, DEDDRICK LAWANE
803 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
COLEMAN, KENARD
4911 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
1102 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4519 A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
DAVE, MICHAEL DOMINIQUE
3126 DEWIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DAVIS, BILLY JOE
166 BUCK RIDGE RD DUNLAP, 37438
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DAVIS, JOHN FRANCES
10004 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
3245 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE
9112 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ERVIN, CHRISTOPHER BENARD
4707 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
6932 GLENN EARL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GASTON, ROBERT GEORGE
9134 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING 72/55
---
GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE
2120 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
GRAY, GARRETT BROCK
1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAMMOND, ROBERT TAYLOR
1244 LABELLE STREET JONESBORO, 30238
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLAYTON COUNTY, GA)
---
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
HENRY, CHARLES LEE
805 WEST MAIN STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA
205 HATHAWAY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
HOOD, LORI BETH
8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUSKEY, ARRICCA RAVON
836 BELVOIR CREST DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
251 ANNE STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, DOMINIQUE MARSHAY
3855 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
---
JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN
2500 ESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
4719 METRO PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KESLER, BARBIE NATASHA
218 JACKSON ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOFTIN, JAMES LEE
1505 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
LOVE, JAVELLE LAMONT
4112 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MATHIS, SABRINA ANN
2191 PIERCE HILL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
1620 S RUGBY PL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
2419 N. CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOON, OWEN D
9123 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTIN MANUF. OF METHAMP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
3605 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF AUTO)
---
OXFORD, LISA C
1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, TRAVIS
1345 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1712 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROMINES, EDWARD EUGENE
111 HOGAN ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROULETTE, FRED WILLIAM
637 KAIN COURT MARYVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RUDD, CHRIS TODD
6101 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDIDGE, WILLIAM D
943 RAMSEY RIDGE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL
5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 405 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
SMITH, DARRELL LAMAR
7745 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
2114 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SNEED, JOHN WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SULLIVAN, TERRLYN MAYSELL
632 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY
2827 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALKER, LESLIE LABRON
1905 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (BY V
EVADING ARREST
---
WALKER, QUINTEL DUANE
608 NORTH PARKDALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
WASHINGTON, AARON MCCLELLAN
3128 15TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
---
WEHUNT, LILLIAM MARIE
2149 CRESENT CLUB APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILEY, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
2201 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
YOUNG, ZACHARY DAKOTA
242 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
