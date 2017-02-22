Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS

2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY

251 SUNRISE AVE. NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN

10 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BARNES, ALAN

862 OAKLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1708 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT

---

BROOME, ANITA JOANN

9203 SMOKEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

816 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM

11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW

6341 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL

3805 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARTWRIGHT, DEDDRICK LAWANE

803 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

COLEMAN, KENARD

4911 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY

1102 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

4519 A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

DAVE, MICHAEL DOMINIQUE

3126 DEWIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

DAVIS, BILLY JOE

166 BUCK RIDGE RD DUNLAP, 37438

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

DAVIS, JOHN FRANCES

10004 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY

3245 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE

9112 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ERVIN, CHRISTOPHER BENARD

4707 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT

6932 GLENN EARL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GASTON, ROBERT GEORGE

9134 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING 72/55

---

GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE

2120 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

GRAY, GARRETT BROCK

1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HAMMOND, ROBERT TAYLOR

1244 LABELLE STREET JONESBORO, 30238

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLAYTON COUNTY, GA)

---

HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

HENRY, CHARLES LEE

805 WEST MAIN STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA

205 HATHAWAY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

---

HOOD, LORI BETH

8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HUSKEY, ARRICCA RAVON

836 BELVOIR CREST DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE

251 ANNE STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JONES, DOMINIQUE MARSHAY

3855 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

---

JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN

2500 ESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE

4719 METRO PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KESLER, BARBIE NATASHA218 JACKSON ST TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOFTIN, JAMES LEE1505 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/UNDER $5VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---LOVE, JAVELLE LAMONT4112 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MATHIS, SABRINA ANN2191 PIERCE HILL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM1620 S RUGBY PL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)---MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO2419 N. CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOON, OWEN D9123 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTIN MANUF. OF METHAMPVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN3605 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF AUTO)---OXFORD, LISA C1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PITTMAN, TRAVIS1345 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1712 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---REDDEN, LAURA BETH11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROMINES, EDWARD EUGENE111 HOGAN ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROULETTE, FRED WILLIAM637 KAIN COURT MARYVILLE, 37801Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RUDD, CHRIS TODD6101 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDIDGE, WILLIAM D943 RAMSEY RIDGE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 405 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---SMITH, DARRELL LAMAR7745 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE2114 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SNEED, JOHN WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SULLIVAN, TERRLYN MAYSELL632 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY2827 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, LESLIE LABRON1905 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (BY VEVADING ARREST---WALKER, QUINTEL DUANE608 NORTH PARKDALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURE---WASHINGTON, AARON MCCLELLAN3128 15TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA---WEHUNT, LILLIAM MARIE2149 CRESENT CLUB APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILEY, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE2201 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE---YOUNG, ZACHARY DAKOTA242 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTICPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

