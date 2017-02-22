Steve Hope, Seth Gentry Among Those Honored By Red Bank Chamber

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank was honored Tuesday at the lunch meeting of the Red Bank Chamber of Commerce when two of the half dozen recipients from all around Chattanooga came from Red Bank. Detective Sergeant Steve Hope received the award for solving a child abuse case last year and was able to get a confession from the offender for three other old, unsolved cases that took place in other locations. Red Bank Fireman Seth Gentry was also given the Hometown Hero award.

Police Chief Tim Christol is conducting a distracted driver’s program aimed at young drivers.

He told the Red Bank Commission that it will have a two-pronged approach. Classroom training is being offered at Red Bank High School and several other places outside of the school. At the same time, there are officers out looking for drivers distracted by cell phones. Those officers are issuing citations and warnings.

City Manager Randall Smith reported that the city has purchased several new speed awareness signs that are currently positioned along Ashmore Avenue. They show the speed of an approaching car, and, if it is speeding, a strobe light is activated. Mr. Smith said these will make people aware of how fast they are driving and hopefully slow them down. The signs are portable, so they will be moved around to places where speeding is reported.

The city manager was given authorization to replace one of the city’s two leaf machines for the amount of $30,637. Red Bank uses contract labor to vacuum leaves during the fall and winter, but uses its own equipment. Mr. Smith said that leaf removal is continuing and is now taking place on the south end of town. The machines will be used another couple of weeks. After that, leaves must be bagged and the resident should call the public works department to have them picked up.

Earlier all of the municipalities in Hamilton County were told to expect bills from the tax assessor’s office. The cities were told they would be responsible for half of the cost to do reappraisals in 2017. Tuesday night, the commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Hamilton County that will waive that fee for 2017. Mayor John Roberts said it will be discussed again next year.

An ordinance was amended for sight screening requirements between C-1 Commercial and Residential properties that abut. This will not apply to structures that are in existence, until there is a change in the use or zoning. At that time, a barrier such as an eight-foot fence will be required for separation.

On second and final reading an amendment to the zoning ordinance passed unanimously. It will prohibit both inside and outside storage facilities in the C-1 zone. These facilities, such as warehouses and mini-warehouses, will now be restricted to L-1, light manufacturing districts.

Steve Daugherty with the Folk Music School and Store located at 3304 Dayton Blvd. told the board that he is planning to have outdoor bluegrass jams on his property once a month on Saturdays. He said they will be held in the early evenings from around 6-9 p.m. He appeared before the commission to determine if permits or a license will be needed. City Attorney Arnold Stulce and Chief Christol will research the city’s codes and have an answer for Mr. Daugherty at the next commission meeting in two weeks.

Mr. Daugherty also informed the commission that The Folk School and several other businesses in town have started a small business association to cross-promote each other’s businesses. Their first fundraiser will be to decorate non-functional out houses that will be displayed in front of each business and will be for sale. Permission was given with the understanding that the little structures cannot be placed on city sidewalks.