Anthony Moore, 47, Shot On Lee Avenue Tuesday Evening

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Anthony Moore, 47, was shot on Lee Avenue Tuesday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of Lee Avenue, on a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Moore was transported to a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle. The suspect(s) had fled the scene prior to police arrival. There is no releasable suspect information at this time.





Officers with the Violent Crime Bureau are processing the scene and following all leads.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.