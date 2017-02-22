 Wednesday, February 22, 2017 63.5°F   haze   Haze

Anthony Moore, 47, Shot On Lee Avenue Tuesday Evening

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Anthony Moore, 47, was shot on Lee Avenue Tuesday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of Lee Avenue, on a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Moore was transported to a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle. The suspect(s) had fled the scene prior to police arrival. There is no releasable suspect information at this time.

 Officers with the Violent Crime Bureau are processing the scene and following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



Opinion

Getting The Message

Our school age youth have inspired me with their responses during “Q and A” sessions after my readings as a volunteer during African American History Celebrations and Read across America Celebration, too.  Before this school year, I read to classes at Orchard Knob Elementary School and at Rivermont Elementary School, here in Hamilton County.   Their answers to factual ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Marshall’s 3% Folly

The National Health Interview Survey is believed to be the best gauge of health and behaviors in the United States. It is under the umbrella of the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so first let me share that the figures I am going to present are directly attributed to what is the best source believed to be out there. I didn’t make these numbers up and I had nothing ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Bank Girls, Tyner Boys Prevail In 6-AA Title Games

The capacity crowd at Hixson High School got their money’s worth and more Tuesday night in the championship finals of the District 6-AA basketball tournament. The Red Bank-Tyner girls have had four extremely tight games this season and the same can be said for the Tyner-Brainerd boys, so you had to know that the two games on tap for the tournament titles would be top-notch and ... (click for more)

Cleveland Manhandles East Hamilton For District 5-3A Tourney Title

Almost every time Diontae Davis got the basketball in his hands he heard a little voice. “Give me the ball! Give me the ball!” It was Davis’ teammate KK Curry. Davis fed Curry a steady diet of passes from every imaginable angle on the court and so did other teammates. The big, lanky junior responded with a game-high 29 points and led Cleveland to a surprising ... (click for more)


