Commissioners Have Lot Of Questions On Vote Involving Transfer Of East Ridge High Athletic Facilities

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

County Commission members had a number of questions about a vote next Wednesday regarding the transfer by the County School Board of athletic facilities at East Ridge High School to the city of East Ridge.

Commissioner Tim Boyd asked why the county vote was even necessary since the property is titled in the name of the schools only.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said school officials had asked for the action from the county.

He said the resolution was drafted so it reads only that the commission "acknowledges" the transaction took place.

Commissioner Joe Graham said he won't support it, saying East Ridge might take out a loan on the property and the debt ultimately fall on the county.

County Attorney Taylor said that was not possible because the deal specifies that East Ridge cannot encumber it or sell it.

Commissioner Boyd said to talk about East Ridge taking a loan on the property and defaulting "is crazy talk. It's silly conversation." He said East Ridge is thriving with the new Exit 1 projects.

He said the move "will be great for the community and great for the kids."

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he did have concerns about county property being given away, saying it could affect a bond issue in some instances.

County Finance Director Albert Kiser said this particular move would not affect the county bond rating.

County Attorney Taylor said the technical assistance service that represents cities recommended that the County Commission vote on the issue, while the technical assistance service that represents counties said it was not necessary.

Tiffanie Robinson, school board member, said board members had agreed that the land transfer was in the best interest of all involved and that proper safeguards were in place.


February 22, 2017

Tim Boyd Apologizes For Text Message To Joe Smith

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 2/22/17


County Commissioner Tim Boyd on Wednesday apologized for a text message to County School Board member Joe Smith in which he demanded that he set a new school for CSLA as his top priority.

(click for more)


Tim Boyd Apologizes For Text Message To Joe Smith

County Commissioner Tim Boyd on Wednesday apologized for a text message to County School Board member Joe Smith in which he demanded that he set a new school for CSLA as his top priority. Instead, Mr. Smith and a majority of the board put a new $35 million Harrison Elementary ahead of the $64 million plan to make CSLA a K-12 school with completely new facilities.

