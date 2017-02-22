 Wednesday, February 22, 2017 59.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Gracie Archbell
Gracie Archbell

A Bledsoe County woman has been charged in nearby Rhea County with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. Doctor shopping is the crime of visiting multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of Gracie Archbell, also known as Gracie Frazier, 35, of Pikeville. She is charged with three counts of doctor shopping for the painkiller Hydrocodone, using TennCare as payment.

“State leaders have given us the appropriate laws and authority to pursue people who are doctor shopping for drugs, whether it’s for personal abuse or with the intent of distribution,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We’re intent on winning this war against TennCare drug fraud.”

District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,801 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”


City Board To Issue Requests For Proposals For City-Owned Parking Lot

Graham Suggests CSLA Move To One Of The Under-Utilized County Schools


A city board on Wednesday voted to issue a Request for Proposals on a .66-acre city parking lot that is across King Street from the St. John's Restaurant. The city bought the lot in 2007 from ... (click for more)

County Commissioner Joe Graham on Wednesday suggested that some of the under-utilized schools, such as Brainerd High, Tyner High and Tyner Middle be merged and CSLA move to one of the vacated ... (click for more)


City Board To Issue Requests For Proposals For City-Owned Parking Lot

A city board on Wednesday voted to issue a Request for Proposals on a .66-acre city parking lot that is across King Street from the St. John's Restaurant. The city bought the lot in 2007 from architect Thomas Johnson for $195,000. Stacy Richardson, chief of staff to Mayor Andy Berke and a member of the five-person Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, said the lot ... (click for more)

A Bledsoe County woman has been charged in nearby Rhea County with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. Doctor shopping is the crime of visiting multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Rhea County Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Getting The Message

Our school age youth have inspired me with their responses during “Q and A” sessions after my readings as a volunteer during African American History Celebrations and Read across America Celebration, too.  Before this school year, I read to classes at Orchard Knob Elementary School and at Rivermont Elementary School, here in Hamilton County.   Their answers to factual ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Marshall's 3% Folly

The National Health Interview Survey is believed to be the best gauge of health and behaviors in the United States. It is under the umbrella of the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so first let me share that the figures I am going to present are directly attributed to what is the best source believed to be out there. I didn’t make these numbers up and I had nothing ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Softball Ranked No. 33 In MaxPreps Preseason Top 50

Ooltewah’s softball team is ranked No. 33 nationally in the Maxpreps Preseason Top 50 and junior Kayla Boseman is on the website’s preseason All-America team. The Lady Owls finished third in the 2015 TSSAA Class 3A state tournament, but was eliminated by Stewarts Creek 6-2 in the sectional. Ooltewah has a combined record of 81-16 over the past two seasons. Coach Jon Massey ... (click for more)

Cleveland Manhandles East Hamilton For District 5-3A Tourney Title

Almost every time Diontae Davis got the basketball in his hands he heard a little voice. “Give me the ball! Give me the ball!” It was Davis’ teammate KK Curry. Davis fed Curry a steady diet of passes from every imaginable angle on the court and so did other teammates. The big, lanky junior responded with a game-high 29 points and led Cleveland to a surprising ... (click for more)


